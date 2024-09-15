1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton wants to take the next big step in her weight-loss journey and go straight for head-to-toe skin removal. The reality TV star has shed around 500 pounds after going through bariatric surgery in 2022. But it looks like she’s not satisfied with the progress she’s made just yet. All her excess skin is keeping her from feeling comfortable in her own body.

In the latest trailer for 1000-Lb Sisters Season 6, which is set to premiere on October 8, Slaton is heard comparing herself to her sister Amy Slaton-Halterman. Tammy Slaton thinks her sister is much happier after her 2019 surgery. The trailer shows Tammy Slaton visiting a surgeon who tells her that her loose skin will take “several operations and several healing phases” to fix.

Naturally, the reality star seems pretty worried about what the doctor says. Her most crippling fear, though, is that she might not even get approved for skin removal surgery. At the same time, she hopes that once she goes through the procedure, she can regain her confidence.

New Tensions Are Brewing Between the Slaton Sisters in the Upcoming Season

The trailer for 1000-Lb Sisters also shows the two sisters taking a trip to London together along with their sister Amanda Halterman and brother Chris Combs. Combs is seen confessing that their past family trips have resulted in all kinds of arguments and drama. But he hopes that this time around, they will actually get to bond with each other. The trailer also features a clip of Tammy Slaton riding a mobility scooter down a cobbled street in London.

However, things take a nasty turn between the three sisters. It starts with Amy Slaton and Amanda Halterman expressing how frustrated they are with the way Tammy Slaton treats them. This happens after Amy and Tammy Slaton get into an explosive argument with each other in the car. Later, Halterman actually claims that she has been dealing with Slaton’s behavior for 30 years now, not saying anything because of her sister’s struggle with her weight.

However, now that Tammy Slaton has lost the weight, her sister isn’t willing to let her off the hook. Halterman even tells her sister to get out of her house if she’s not going to be nice. Tammy Slaton has a completely different story to tell, though. She seems to think that after she has lost weight, her family is growing jealous of her. In a confessional, Tammy Slaton shares that Halterman is only salty because she is no longer the prettiest sister. So, it’s safe to say that the upcoming season of 1000-Lb Sisters will be as dramatic as it gets.

1000-Lb Sisters Season 6 premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 8 on TLC in the U.S. Episodes will also be available to stream on TLC Go.

