1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton continues to hit major milestones in her weight-loss journey. In August 2024, Slaton announced that she had lost 500 pounds since her bariatric surgery in July 2022. Since then, she has used social media to share her progress and inspire others facing the same struggles she did in the past. Not only has the TLC star continued to shed pounds, but Slaton has also become a major advocate for healthier lifestyle choices.

Slaton recently took to Instagram to share recipes for one of her favorite protein-packed meals. In the caption, the reality star shared how important protein intake is to a successful weight-loss journey. While she confessed that eating healthily is not always easy, she ensures that her food always tastes good. The video features Slaton preparing low-carb breakfast tacos. “This is a balanced meal and it’s going to provide me energy through the day,” she concludes.

Fans flooded the comments with messages of appreciation, not just for Slaton’s lifestyle tips, but also for how far she has come since the beginning of her weight-loss journey. “The transformation is absolutely unreal,” wrote a fan while talking about how Slaton was walking on her own and living an independent life. Many users expressed how proud they were of Slaton for turning her life around and using her struggle to educate others.

Tammy Slaton Is Open to Finding Love Again

Tammy Slaton’s husband, Caleb Willingham, passed away in June 2023, just a few months after their wedding in November 2022. While it has taken Slaton a long time to get over the loss of her husband, she is ready to begin a new chapter of her life. After losing over 500 pounds, Slaton is re-entering the dating scene. The reality star broke the news during the 1000-lb Sisters Season 6 finale, which aired on December 17, 2024.

While speaking to her brother, Chris Combs, and his wife, Brittany Combs, Slaton expressed that she is now considering dating women. According to the reality star, she has no interest in men after her husband’s passing away. Slaton claimed that being with another man after Willingham “doesn’t feel right.” So, while she is ready to move on and date new people, she really wants to explore her options. Chris Combs took the opportunity to let his sister know that he just wants her to find someone who treats her well.

The news came after Slaton took to TikTok to respond to a follower who asked her if she was transgender. In the now-deleted video, Slaton explains that while she is not trans, she is “a supporter of everybody.” The reality star clarified that she was pansexual before she married Willingham. However, she completely stopped messing around with men after he passed away. “So, I’m like a lesbian,” claimed Slaton. She also added that she was a “lover” and that everybody deserved love regardless of their sexual orientation.

All seasons of 1000-lb Sisters are available to stream on TLC GO. As of now, TLC has not officially announced the show’s renewal for Season 7.

