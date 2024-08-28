2024 is definitely turning out to be 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton’s best year yet as she continues to thrive unapologetically! The reality TV star who recently dropped 500 pounds has shared yet another triumph with her fans — this time on the career front.

The 1000-lb Sisters star took to her Instagram recently to make a major career announcement. The collaborative post with Pop Recovery Systems featured a picture of Tammy Slaton alongside the title “corporate ambassador.” Pop Recovery Systems is a consultation service within the field of bariatric and cosmetic surgery that helps patients seek the best approach for these procedures. Slaton excitedly shared that she’s joining forces with the company to help others in their transformation journey. Slaton also credited the company for having had firsthand experience with them in the following words:

“This collaboration is incredibly close to my heart, and having experienced their amazing support firsthand, I know they can do wonders for others too.”

Through this, the reality TV star will remain engrossed in the bariatric, cosmetic, and fitness industries to keep herself from relapsing into her old habits. Slaton, who has been featured on the popular reality TV show alongside her sister Amy Slaton-Halterman, has been documenting her dramatic weight-loss journey. Although it was filled with ups and downs, a severe health scare that led Slaton to be placed in a medically induced coma motivated her to persevere. The reality TV star eventually shed the prescribed amount of pounds to undergo weight-loss surgery.

Shedding 500 Pounds Has Changed Tammy Slaton Inside Out

The dramatic 500-pound weight loss has transformed Tammy Slaton not just physically but mentally as well. The reality TV star was accustomed to getting frustrated and being short with her family members, leading to widespread criticism from viewers. Her weight loss and newfound confidence have enabled her to become a kinder and more zen individual.

She was recently seen flaunting her weight-loss accomplishments in TikTok, where fans praised the new and improved Slaton. The video had the reality TV busting some moves to Dylan Scott’s ‘Livin’ My Best Life’ with a sweet caption where she states how she knows she can’t dance, but she’s putting herself out there to conjure smiles and happiness. She further motivated her followers by ending on a sweet note with the following words:

“You’re strong. You’re beautiful. You are love. You are enough. Never forget that.”

Tammy Slaton has gained a significant amount of knowledge from her experiences. She continues to spread motivation and positivity while using her reach to educate and inspire those suffering the same fate as she once did.

TLC has yet to announce a sixth-season renewal of 1000-lb Sisters. In the meantime, you can stream all previous seasons of the show on Discovery+.

1000-LB Sisters The Slaton sisters, averaging over 1,000 pounds, have always depended on each other for support. Now in their 30s, Amy wants to have children but cannot due to her weight, while her older sister Tammy is almost bedridden. Release Date January 1, 2020 Cast Tammy Slaton , Amy Slaton-Halterman , Michael Halterman , Chris Combs Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 5

