1000 LB Sisters viewers are in awe of Tammy Slaton’s weight loss. However, as the reality TV star reveals, it was never easy to get to where she is. The last time viewers saw her and her sister Amy Slaton on TLC, both sisters were trying to lose weight. Between the first time viewers met the sisters and now, Tammy is 500 pounds lighter. Tammy has been documenting her weight-loss journey with posts online, and viewers were pleased with the huge progress she made. Losing weight is never easy, but what Tammy had to work through was hard.

Viewers who routinely stayed updated on the 1000 Lb Sisters star can recall several reports that she left her treatment facility in February 2023. She was nearly 300 pounds lighter than she was when she first entered, after abstaining from smoking, alcohol, and vaping during the final few months of her stay. She first entered the treatment facility at the end of 2021 due to her “reckless” and dangerous behavior. This does not come as a surprise to viewers of her reality TV show, as they may remember Tammy admitting to her doctor that she was drinking “maybe eight bottles a week”, equaling to eight-fifths of alcohol. At the end of summer 2022, she underwent bariatric surgery.

On Tuesday, Tammy posted a video to her 700K followers on her @queentammy86 Instagram account, sharing her process and journey. She defends her decision of posting pictures of herself as she loses weight and also shares her struggles. “I take a lot of pictures, a lot of selfies, and I do [it] not because I think I look good– well, I do, a little bit– but mostly because I want to remember how big I was, what I looked like, and reflect,” Tammy said. “Dude, I was huge! I lost 500 pounds, like I would not be able to sit in this chair”.

The TLC Star Worked Through “Demons” to Get to Where She Is

In the Instagram post, Tammy showed that she is a fighter. She states that it would be easy to fall back into her reckless habits, such as drinking excessive amounts of alcohol. However, she chooses to keep fighting. She also says in her Instagram post that she “had a lot of demons”, but she fought through them, and she still is.

“I think I was trying to be so focused on losing weight I lost myself,” she said. “[I] lost who I was, and I turned to alcohol instead of food. At the same time, I was still eating, I was doing both, damage in two different ways.”

“It would be so easy to fall back into bad habits, and gain all the weight back, but then what was it all for?”, she continued. “Wasted time, wasted money, wasted effort, waste. It’s not a diet. They say it’s a lifestyle change, it really is. I had a lot of demons, inner demons, that I had to fight. I’m still fighting”. She ends the video by telling her followers that they are “not alone” and to never give up.

Tammy has been doing exceptionally well with her weight-loss journey. However, that is not the only successful journey she endured this year. It was recently reported that she has become a corporate ambassador with Prep and Recovery Systems to help others transform their lives like she did. Viewers can stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the sisters. All seasons of 1000-Lb Sisters are available to stream on TLC Go.

1000-LB Sisters The Slaton sisters, averaging over 1,000 pounds, have always depended on each other for support. Now in their 30s, Amy wants to have children but cannot due to her weight, while her older sister Tammy is almost bedridden. Release Date January 1, 2020 Cast Tammy Slaton , Amy Slaton-Halterman , Michael Halterman , Chris Combs Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 5

