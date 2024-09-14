There's no doubt about the fact that 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has left viewers pleasantly shocked with her 500-pound weight loss. There was a time when fans believed that the reality TV star’s unhealthy lifestyle would result in her kicking the bucket but her grit has proved things otherwise. Slaton, who stars alongside her sister Amy Slaton-Halterman on the popular TLC show, had to use a wheelchair or a walker to assist with her mobility. Plus, there was a time when she had tried her hand at shedding the pounds several times but to no avail. However, it looks like her near-death experience where she was placed in a medically induced coma after she stopped breathing was what put things into perspective for her. Slaton wanted to undergo bariatric surgery, for which she had to shed significant pounds to qualify. After successfully managing that feat, she got the surgery and embarked on living a healthier lifestyle. Although the journey was quite tumultuous, Slaton has credited her transformation to her grit, mindset, and willpower. She also documented her weight loss journey by sharing selfies on social media as a form of self-motivation.

Slaton has previously stated that weight has been an issue throughout her life for as long as she can remember. Her transformation, therefore, has helped her take charge of her life, improve her mental health, and treat those around her with kindness. At the same time, some fans are concerned about whether she’s taking things too far with her weight loss and questioning if it’s time to stop cutting and simply maintain her current body weight. But for someone who was constricted from performing mundane activities due to being obese, objectively speaking, the term “losing too much” is irrelevant. It must be noted that now that Slaton has hit a healthy baseline, she can approach her weight loss journey at a more mindful and slower pace to sustain her progress and prevent herself from falling back into unhealthy eating patterns due to overrestriction.

Tammy Slaton’s Weight Struggles Started From a Young Age

Struggling with obesity has been a lifelong struggle for Tammy Slaton. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, she and her sister Amy Slaton-Halterman, detailed how genetics and lack of parental supervision were primarily to blame for their unhealthy relationship with food. Slaton recalled that she weighed 9 pounds 10 ounces at birth and kept gaining weight as the years progressed. Their mother, Darlene Slaton, had to work three jobs, often leaving the siblings in charge of their diet from a very young age, resulting in their meals mainly comprising carbs. The reality TV sister duo opened up about how they were subjected to bullying because of their appearance during their childhood in Morganfield, Kentucky.

Things took a grave turn when their grandmother, who used to care for them, passed away in 1999, which led them to turn to food for comfort. The unhealthy eating patterns continued as the Slaton sisters gained an alarming amount of weight over the years, which resulted in a mountain of health struggles. To make matters worse, it also affected Tammy Slaton’s mobility — she found herself in a situation where she could not walk more than a couple of steps — thereby chaining her to her home. Although Slaton and her sister had made several attempts to lose weight, it wasn’t until they starred in 1000-Lb Sisters that they could commit to it seriously.

Tammy Slaton Faced Several Bumps on the Road

Tammy Slaton was not always as focused as she is now. The reality TV star had tried battling her food addiction by checking into rehab a couple of times over the years. The first documentation of Slaton entering rehab was back in February 2021. Unfortunately, the reality TV star decided to leave early after shedding 60 pounds in just eight weeks at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center. The staff grew concerned that she would slip back into her old eating patterns if she left prematurely. Surely enough, Slaton’s first weigh-in after her departure revealed that she had gained 15 pounds. This left both the reality TV star and her family members unimaginably disappointed.

Slaton then battled severe depression and turned to other vices to cope besides food. She started partying extensively and also developed smoking, drinking, and vaping addiction so far as to having consumed eight bottles of liquor a week. Tammy Slaton was evidently in a bad place at the time, and if it weren’t for a near-death experience just one day after re-entering rehab, she probably wouldn’t have turned her life around. During the 1000-Lb Sisters Season 3 finale, Slaton was put on a ventilator and had to be placed in a medically induced coma after she stopped breathing. The reality TV star’s lungs had given out, and her body was shutting down while her life was being held by a thread. After Slaton woke up, she was given a tracheotomy tube, and three weeks later, she was back in rehab.

Tammy Slaton Was Determined To Turn Her Life Around

Close

After her near-death experience, Tammy Slaton was determined to take control of her life and commit to the process. The starting point of her journey was a bit discouraging as she weighed a whopping 717 pounds — the heaviest in her life and was expected to shed significant pounds to get cleared for weight-loss surgery as advised by her medic, Dr. Eric Smith. After a relentless struggle at rehab, she was able to bring her weight down to 534 pounds, which enabled her to finally get bariatric surgery in 2022. Post-surgery, Slaton felt “thankful to be alive” and also hit some major milestones, as reported exclusively by PEOPLE. She was able to get rid of her tracheostomy tube, walk without assistance, and also didn’t have to rely on her oxygen machine as much.

Slaton also returned home after 14 months in rehab, as reported exclusively by The Sun. Shedding the pounds was a life-changing experience for the TLC star, who had regularly documented her progress on social media as a form of self-motivation as well as to inspire others like herself. It also brought her tremendous amounts of mental peace. Slaton also revealed news of her dramatic 500-pound weight loss on TikTok by reacting to a video shared by Teresa Parent. The video featured Slaton alongside six other fellow “Weight-loss warriors” with the song "Rise Up" by Andra Day playing in the background.

The Glow-up Has Made Tammy Slaton a Changed Individual

There’s no doubt that Tammy Slaton has achieved waves in her weight loss journey that has brought a sense of meaning to her life. Despite the path being laced with hurdles in the form of her inner demons, the reality TV star proved that consistency and relentless motivation can achieve wonders. Slaton, who was suicidal before heading to rehab, also celebrated small victories like fitting into rides at Disney World, riding a hot air balloon, and being fortunate enough to take her first flight. Even everyday acts like sitting in the front seat of a regular vehicle and wearing a seatbelt without using an extender were big achievements for Slaton. These were experiences she probably wouldn’t have been able to bask in two years ago and have also resulted in the gradual improvement of her mental health. However, there are rising concerns among fans over the reality TV star continuing to shed pounds even after her dramatic 500-pound weight loss.

Given the nature of her previous experiences, it is not entirely bizarre to assume the possibility of Slaton trading one extreme for another. The rapid weight loss was essential for Slaton’s survival, and the new high from feeling fabulous has every chance of triggering eating disorders. The best course of action for the TLC star moving forward would be to continue on a path of mindful eating, exercise, and portion control with just a slight calorie deficit. This would prove sustainable in the long run and prevent a relapse into her old ways. Considering how far she has come and the obstacles she’s had to face, Slaton has proved to be a beacon of inspiration for those who are battling food addiction and obesity. Her glow-up has also made her an advocate for bariatric surgery and weight loss as she continues to spread positivity through her social media handles.

TLC is yet to confirm the renewal of 1000-lb Sisters for a sixth installment. You can stream all of the show’s previous seasons on TLC.

