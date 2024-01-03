The Big Picture Season 5 of 1000-lb Sisters tackles more serious issues, like Caleb's death and Amy's divorce, amidst the laughter.

The top 10 funniest moments of the show include the sisters' high tea experience, bachelorette party, and Halloween costume shopping.

The Slaton family finds joy in light-hearted moments like pool exercises, fart jokes, Wild West photo shoots, and trying out workout tools.

Amy Slaton-Halterman and Tammy Slaton started posting videos on YouTube in 2014 and slowly built a following that led to their discovery by TLC. The sisters were meant for reality television stardom, as they were unapologetically themselves in every post. They don’t live in a state of delusion. They know exactly who they are, good and bad, and have zero problems showing themselves to the world. These reasons are precisely why 1000-lb Sisters have become so popular. The series expanded upon what the two showed on their YouTube channels by bringing the whole family into the fold, which only added to the series' appeal.

Season 5 of 1000-lb Sisters has taken on more serious energy than in prior years. The cloud of Caleb Willingham’s death is dark and heavy, making Tammy’s newlywed frustrations all the more devastating. There are also the struggles that are currently plaguing Amy, who recently divorced her husband, Michael Halterman. After the birth of their youngest son, Amy descended into a deep depression, and fans recently learned that Amy was a victim of financial abuse perpetrated by Michael. There are still nuggets of joy and laughter, however, but they are certainly not at the forefront and center of the drastic life changes happening within the Slaton family. As fans prepare for the emotional roller coaster ahead, it’s always helpful to reflect on the positive. With that in mind, here are the top 10 funniest moments on 1000-lb Sisters.

1 High Tea on Mother’s Day

Season 3, Episode 3

There is something about a bunch of country girls poking fun at high society that can fill anyone with delight. Tammy and Amy decide to bring their mother, Darlene Slaton, to high tea for Mother’s Day. The ladies crack jokes pretty much from the second they enter the quaint location known as the Miller House in Owensboro, Kentucky. They are greeted by etiquette teacher Valerie Roberts, who is also known as The Etiquette Lady. The hilarity is raised when Amy refers to Valerie as looking like Mary Poppins and says that the three of them were going to “break” her as she laughed. And, to her credit, they nearly did. The second Valerie began explaining how to serve tea, Darlene informed her that she hates hot tea, and Tammy and Amy also agreed. The back and forth continued until, as Amy suggested, she broke down and catered the lesson to their personalities. The whole scene is fantastic, as these self-proclaimed country girls continue to ridicule high society’s code of behavior, all while having fun.

2 Amy’s Bachelorette Party

Season 1, Episode 5

Amy’s wedding to Michael Halterman happened shortly after she was approved for weight loss surgery in the first season. Worried that she’d die during the surgery, Amy felt it was important to have her full wedding experience. A key part of that experience is the bachelorette party, of course! Tammy planned the day for Amy, and they were joined by their friend Angela. The first portion involved a wine tasting, and Amy forewent the usual wine glasses for her personalized “pimp” cup, and viewers had the pleasure of watching her get progressively more and more inebriated. The height of this bachelorette party is when a stripper arrives to perform for the ladies. He was a skinny stripper, and it was clear that he was trying to provide them with a good time. Unfortunately for him, his moves left little to be desired, and they told him that he needed to learn how to dance. All the while delicately putting dollar bills into his underwear. The whole scene is as awkward as it is laugh-worthy, and one can’t help but feel a little bad for the rhythmless stripper.

3 Amy and Tammy Shop for Halloween Costumes

Season 2, Episode 6

The Slaton sisters love Halloween just as much as everyone else does, and in this episode, they decide to go to the local costume store to find new Halloween looks alongside Amy’s husband, Michael, and Tammy’s then-boyfriend, Jerry. This little shopping moment happened amid the entire family finding Jerry suspicious. So there is an air of caution as they all hang out in the shop, but soon the awkwardness is broken down thanks to Amy and Tammy. The funniest moment occurs when Tammy spots a costume she likes, and Amy notices that the largest size is one that’s way too small for Tammy. This leads to a fun guessing game as to what parts of her body could fit into the 1X-sized costume. Tammy eventually concluded that she could get one whole toe into the costume.

4 Amy and Tammy Go to the Pool

Season 1, Episode 4

Amy and Tammy launch their weight-loss journeys by going to the pool to exercise at the recommendation of Doctor Proctor. His reasons made sense, as the water did prove to be a great option for the sisters, and led to some fun weight-less splashes in their local pool. They are happy to be in the pool, especially given that their bodies feel lighter in the water. This joy naturally led to the banter that fans grew to love when they compared themselves to various sea creatures. Amy said she was a dolphin all while splashing, and Tammy referred to herself as a sea turtle.

5 The Fartial

Season 3, Episode 5

Whoever says they don't find farts funny may very well be lying about it. After all, fart jokes have existed since the before Roman Empire. And if there is one thing to be known about the Slaton family, it's that they love a little potty humor from time to time. This episode in season 3 had a particularly hilarious fart moment. For starters, Tammy was doomed the second she asked Amy not to fart in this gut-busting scene. Amy needed her back massaged but couldn’t reach the location with her arms, so she asked Tammy for assistance. Unfortunately for Tammy, this assistance required Amy to bend over in front of her, meaning her derrieré was directly in front of Tammy’s face. Things are fine until they start making sexual innuendos, leading Amy to break wind in Tammy’s face, which, naturally, leads to even more laughs.

6 Wild West Family Photo

Season 3, Episode 8

The Slaton family decided to go on a road trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. There was already some drama surrounding the trip, courtesy of Tammy’s foul mood at the time. Tammy, who was upset about not losing enough weight for weight loss surgery, spurns the family and decides not to join them on the family vacation. Despite this, Amy was determined to get a family photo of everyone together, so she arranged a Wild West-themed photo shoot. The crew was immediately down for a little dress-up, cracking jokes all around about their various shapes and sizes. The scene was incredibly light-hearted, and much needed for the family after Tammy spoiled their mood.

Season 1, Episode 1

Episode 1 of 1000-lb Sisters is all about getting to know Tammy and Amy as they pursue weight-loss surgery. To start their new healthy lifestyle, Amy decides to order some tools to help her and Tammy exercise. She goes to the box of tools she ordered, referring to one of them as a pogo stick (it wasn’t), and then she pulls out a Shake Weight. Shake Weights have been a running joke ever since they first debuted on TV and in stores. It makes absolute sense that Tammy and Amy were able to make the odd workout tool even funnier. It's enjoyable to watch them go through these different tools and figure out just what they are. This scene also provided the perfect introduction to who Amy and Tammy are.

8 Amy and Tammy Get Pedicures

Season 1, Episode 3

Amy and Tammy go to get pedicures, and Amy’s feet are certainly worse for wear. Laughs come from the confessional interview when Amy is explaining why she chooses not to wear socks. She is trying to say that socks make her feet feel claustrophobic, but the word doesn’t come to her easily at first. It should also be noted that the pedicure situation led to a big fight between Tammy and Amy. The fight certainly took this jovial moment and turned it into a dark one, but not all was lost in the episode. This particular fight leads to one of the series’ most iconic lines, said by Amy: “I pay my bills, my bills are paid.”

9 Meeting with Doctor Proctor

Season 1, Episode 1

Another iconic line happens in the first episode when Tammy and Amy meet with Dr. Proctor for the first time. Amy comments that she’s worried that she may wind up looking like Tammy, which perks up Tammy’s ears. She throws her sister’s shade right back at her when she says, “You ain’t no prize.” If that isn’t on a t-shirt now, they should definitely start selling them.

10 Tammy Takes A Tumble

Season 1, Episode 3

When the series began, Tammy was already at a weight that meant she was too big to sit in a normal seat in a car. So when they made their way down to Georgia for their consult with Doctor Procter, Tammy had to sit in the back on the floor with all of their luggage. The whole scene in the car is hilarious. Tammy is releasing farts while Amy laughs and her husband Michael drives. What makes the scene truly iconic, however, is what happens when Michael takes a sharp turn as they drive. Tammy is propelled forward along with some of the other items packed in the car. In a confessional, the two make fun of Michael’s terrible driving, and Tammy jokingly says that he is trying to kill her.

