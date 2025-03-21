Society is obsessive about weight loss, whether it’s online comments speculating about an influencer’s weight gain or tabloids questioning if a celebrity has become too small for their own good. It’s part of what made TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters so popular from the get-go when it debuted in January 2020. Viewers instantly loved keeping up with the lives of Tammy and Amy Slaton, two sisters from Kentucky who struggled with morbid obesity, which inspired the reality show’s title.

Their show was initially a story of weight loss and survival, but nowadays, it’s become a franchise and an entire social media spectacle. While the Slaton sisters were praised for giving honest portrayals of food addiction, disability, and poverty – intertwining subjects very few other reality shows have tackled head-on – it’s also had its fair share of controversy. 1,000-lb Sisters has been criticized for becoming a spectacle for fatphobia, and for playing up the family’s dysfunction for the drama and ratings. As the sisters have continued losing weight, it’s caused new concerns. One of the big questions is whether the show reinforces unrealistic or dangerous expectations for weight loss. Could the Slaton sisters’ success stories be misinterpreted as quick fixes? When you think about it, there’s not a simple answer.

The Slaton Sisters Used Extreme Measures to Lose Weight on '1000-lb Sisters'