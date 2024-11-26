1000-Lb Sisters’ stars Amy and Tammy Slaton have just discovered that their family tree has its roots in the U.K. The news comes after Amy Slaton and her brother Chris Combs visited a genealogist to find out whether they were related to the Queen of England. While the Slaton family might not be part of the British Monarchy, they do have some interesting ancestors.

E! News recently shared an exclusive clip from the November 26, 2024 episode of the reality series. During the sneak peek, Amy Slaton reveals that she is a major history buff. She added that she loves learning about history, whether it’s related to her family or not. She also shared that some of her favorite historical figures include Harriet Truman, Harriet Tubman, and Mana Angelou. The siblings then sat down with genealogist Vickie Fields as she traced their family tree to find out where their lineage originates from. She was able to uncover that the Slaton family was related to a British man named Hugh Kirkwood who migrated to the U.S. in the 1700s.

What’s more, is that Kirkwood actually served in the Revolutionary War and was wounded during battle. According to Fields, if Slaton could find proof of it, she would be eligible to join the Daughters of the American Revolution, an organization for women who are direct descendants of the patriots of the American Revolutionary War. The siblings were fascinated as Fields shared all this information and Amy Slaton even joked out about how their entire family loves to fight.

Amy Slaton Has Switched Up Her Look Since the Weight Loss

2024 has been a monumental year for Amy and Tammy Slaton as the two sisters continue to lose weight and reach major milestones in their lives. During 1000-Lb Sisters Season 6, Episode 4, Amy Slaton shared how happy she felt to finally be able to wear heels. Slaton, who has lost over 175 pounds since her weight-loss surgery in 2019, confessed that when she was overweight, her balance wasn’t the best. That’s what kept her from wearing heels.

Slaton also shared that after she started losing weight, she realized that she wasn’t just losing it from her belly. In her exact words: “Your legs, your boobs, your ass, you’re losing it everywhere.” The reality TV star confessed that she even felt her fingers and toes getting skinnier. However, she admitted that trying on skinny heels skill feels awkward to her because she just doesn’t know how to walk in them.

But while Amy Slaton continues to make progress, her sister, Tammy Slaton seems to have hit a roadblock after her unbelievable weight loss of 500 pounds. While Tammy Slaton was hoping to receive skin-removal surgery after hitting all the goals her doctor had set for it, she recently learned that she is not a candidate for the procedure yet. A clip shared by the show’s official Instagram account shows Slaton’s doctor breaking the sad news to her. However, he reassures her that they can revisit the idea in another year.

1000-lb Sisters Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream on Philo TV.

