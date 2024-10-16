1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton, has reached another significant milestone in her ongoing weight-loss journey. The reality show premiered back in 2020, and at the time, Slaton had to be in a wheelchair because of her weight. However, over the years, she has worked hard and completely transformed herself by losing over 500 pounds. Slaton keeps her fans updated with her progress on social media, and recently, she announced that she has surpassed all her weight goals!

In an exclusive clip from the latest episode of 1000-Lb Sisters obtained by PEOPLE, Slaton is seen at an appointment with her bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith. The TLC star steps onto the scale, visibly anxious, but she is left in awe when she sees that her weight has gone down to 303.8 pounds. Slaton's reaction is pure joy as she talks about meeting all the goals set by her doctor.

Dr. Smith also emphasizes how significant this milestone is for Slaton's health and the next steps in her weight-loss journey. He had previously set a goal for her to lose 100 pounds, a target she has exceeded. Smith also told PEOPLE that he was "absolutely thrilled" by this news and is excited for Slaton to finally stop using her wheelchair to get around

What Does Slaton's Weight Loss Milestone Mean to Her Future?

Reaching this new low weight brings Slaton closer to one of her primary goals — skin removal surgery. In the clip, Dr. Smith talked about how dedicated Slaton was to making “sustainable lifestyle changes” to maximize the benefits of surgery. Fans also saw how excess skin affected Slaton's mobility and comfort. Normally, patients are required to maintain a stable weight for several months before going through the surgery. However, Slaton's case is unique due to the sheer amount of loose skin she carried. That's why her doctor believed that the process "should happen sooner rather than later."

Fans have been eagerly following Slaton's journey, and many have asked why the skin removal surgery hasn't happened yet. With this last weigh-in, it's clear that Slaton is now on the verge of qualifying for the procedure. After her latest weigh-in, Slaton couldn’t help but express that she was "so ready for skin removal." However, it remains unclear whether the procedure will be featured in 1000-Lb Sisters Season 6 or if fans will have to wait for the next season.

This significant milestone means much more than just a number on the scale for Slaton. In another clip from the show posted on Instagram, she expressed how her weight loss has given her back control of her life. Slaton revealed that she can now do things that she never thought possible. Slaton also shared that she can now cross her legs, put on her shoes, and even sit comfortably on the toilet — things that were previously unimaginable for her.

New episodes of 1000-lb Sisters Season 6 air every Tuesday on TLC. All previous episodes of the show are available to stream on TLC's website.

1000-LB Sisters The Slaton sisters, averaging over 1,000 pounds, have always depended on each other for support. Now in their 30s, Amy wants to have children but cannot due to her weight, while her older sister Tammy is almost bedridden. Release Date January 1, 2020 Cast Tammy Slaton , Amy Slaton-Halterman , Michael Halterman , Chris Combs Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 5

