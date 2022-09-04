Who is the next buzz-worthy virtuoso others will be compared to?

Audiences and critics alike are always on the lookout for the next Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino to burst onto the scene and redefine cinema. In less than a decade, Jordan Peele, Ari Aster, and Robert Eggers have all gone from being freshmen directors to event filmmakers. Every year delivers a crop of impressive debuts–word has it that Aftersun reveals a major talent in Charlotte Wells–so trying to spot future auteurs at the outset of their careers is a sport that isn’t going to get old anytime soon.

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darlingwill soon determine whether Booksmart’s success was truly a sign of things to come, and Florian Zeller’s sophomore effort, The Son, has the unanimously well-received The Fatherto live up to. There are plenty of other burgeoning filmographies to be equally excited about.

'Fresh' (2022) dir. by Mimi Cave

Image via Hulu

Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) meets Steve (Sebastian Stan) in the produce aisle, and the pair instantly hits it off, but this charismatic stranger isn’t as harmless as he first appears. Fresh is Get Out for online dating culture. Director Mimi Cave infuses the film with zany energy and some bravura stylistic decisions.

However, not all of Cave’s experimental editing and narrative choices pay off. Still, this debut is strong enough to warrant pre-release hype for her next movie, Holland, Michigan, which stars Nicole Kidman as a woman who suspects her husband is cheating but discovers a far more sinister truth.

'A Star is Born' (2018) dir. by Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star is Born garnered wide critical acclaim and seven Oscar nominations (including a win for Best Original Song). Cooper himself–though precursor awards had positioned him as a frontrunner during the ‘18/19 awards season–fell short of a nomination for Best Director.

His second film–Maestro, a biopic about Leonard Bernstein–is being released by Netflix next year and will likely be one of the steamer’s main contenders in 2023. Cooper is again pulling double-duty and will star as the revered West Side Storycomposer. A nomination for Director and Actor in the same year would place him among rarified company that includes Kevin Costner and Clint Eastwood.

‘Wildlife’ (2018) dir. by Paul Dano

Paul Dano’s reserved directorial debut isn’t quite what you’d expect from an actor who’s demonstrated an uncanny knack for playing explosive weirdos. Wildlife, starring Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Bill Camp, and Ed Oxenbould, understatedly traces the dissolution of a working-class family in the early 1960s. No follow-up project has been announced.

If this is where Dano is most comfortable as a director, he should adapt Phillip Roth or John Steinbeck. Thankfully, his acting career is still in full swing. He can be seen this fall in Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical The Fabelmans.

‘Promising Young Woman’ (2020) dir. by Emerald Fennell

Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan as a #MeToo-era avenging angel, announced a singular filmmaking talent in Emerald Fennell when it premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Until then, she had best been known for playing Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown and serving as the showrunner for the second season of Killing Eve.

Fresh and unpredictable, Promising Young Woman recapturesthe thrill of seeing Pulp Fictionor Fight Clubfor the first time. Her follow-up, Saltburn, is currently in production and will undoubtedly premiere to hot anticipation. Emerald Fennell’s bold, Oscar-winning debut instills enough confidence to predict that she will be celebrated alongside Damien Chazelle and Jordan Peele (who also won Oscars for their first screenplays) as one of the all-time great filmmakers to emerge from this cinematic period.

‘Mid90s’ (2018) dir. by Jonah Hill

Image Via A24

Funnyman Jonah Hill, known for his roles in Superbad, The Wolf of Wall Street, and 21 Jump Street, reintroduced himself as a filmmaker of considerable depth with the poignant and autobiographical skater dramedy, Mid90s. The movie is at its best while exploring Hill’s complicated relationship with his brother (a version of whom is portrayed by Lucas Hedges). It’s difficult not to feel during the film’s unfittingly cheerful conclusion as though Hill is suppressing the story’s darker implications.

Indeed, the actor-turned-director’s recent comments about mental health struggles suggest he has a more psychologically daring film in him. His next movie, a documentary about Hill’s relationship with his therapist called Stutz, is also autobiographical and may delve into some of what this debut leaves unturned.

‘Lamb’ (2021) dir. by Valdimar Jóhannsson

2021’s Lamb is a particularly engrossing example of the “new folk horror” trend. It follows childrenless Icelandic farmers (Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason) who turn an anomalous event into an opportunity for happiness. From the opening shot, you know you’re in capable hands.

The third act loses focus and ultimately dispels the film’s enigmatic air with perhaps too literal an explanation for the title character’s origin. Nevertheless, Valdimar Jóhannsson demonstrates both a dynamic visual sense and a strong command of tone. At no point does the production reek of amateurism. If you appreciate the mood of Ari Aster’s films but are frustrated by their opaque narrative developments, Lamb may be more on your wavelength. Jóhannsson’s sophomore feature is yet to be announced.

‘Funny Pages’ (2022) dir. by Owen Kline

Owen Kline’s just-released Funny Pages is one of the bleakest, grossest black comedies you’ll ever see. Picture Todd Solondz adapting Chuck Bulowski by way of the Safdies; if that’s not sufficiently descriptive, think, “Whiplash crossed with Licorice Pizza, on acid”. Rising star Daniel Zolghardi plays Robert, a talented but spoiled high-school cartoonist whose misadventures make for a frenetic, disturbing, hilarious, and occasionally profound 90 minutes.

Funny Pages deserves to be mentioned alongside Solondz’s Happinessand Kevin Smith’s Clerksas a shining example of American independent cinema’s most uncompromising dark comedies. It’s seriously that good. Just when you fear it’s hurtling toward a sentimental and unearned conclusion, Kline’s wonderfully demented script doubls down on cruelty. Whatever this filmmaker does next–don’t expect anything in the too-near future–it’s certain to be priority viewing.

‘Queen & Slim’ (2019) dir. by Melina Matsoukas

Image via Universal

Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith star as strangers whose fates become intertwined after a first date ends in a deadly encounter with a police officer. Queen & Slim is a visually poetic crime drama that’s as hard-hitting as it is entertaining.

A vibrant, darkly funny Bonnie and Clydefor the modern day, the movie also features great performances from its leads and promises an exciting filmmaking career for Melina Matsoukas, who’s worked on HBO’s Insecure, Netflix’s Master of None, and FX’s Y: The Last Man. Her next project, The Changeling, is a horror series for Apple TV+ starring LaKeith Stanfield.

‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ (2021) dir. by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Image via Netflix

It’s incredible that the creative force behind Hamilton and In the Heights only got behind the camera for the first time when he directed 2021’s tick, tick…BOOM! Andrew Garfield stars as Jonathan Larson, who wrote the film’s autobiographical source material and Rent. In transitioning this stage production to the screen, Lin-Manuel Miranda displays considerable instinct as a filmmaker.

From the editing to the cinematography, tick, tick…BOOM! is a pure cinematic jolt of energy. There’s no doubt Miranda is destined for an EGOT. Revamping his own hit Broadway musical, Hamilton, for the big screen is sure to bring him one step closer.

‘You Won’t Be Alone’ (2022) dir. by Goran Stolevski

You Won’t Be Alone, another contemporary folk horror starring Noomi Rapace, has the grand visual sweep and existential thematic framework of a Terrence Malick film. Though Rapace is the production’s biggest name, the real star is Anamaria Marinca, who delivers 2022’s great unsung performance as a shapeshifting witch doomed to wander the Macedonian countryside for eternity.

Goran Stolevski currently has two films in post-production–Of an Ageand Housekeeping for Beginners. It’ll be interesting to see if and how themes in You Won’t Be Alone carry over to the director’s upcoming work, as neither movie looks like a horror at first glance.

‘Emma.’ (2020) dir. by Autumn de Wilde

Adaptations of Jane Austen are typically dry, stuffy affairs, but Autumn de Wilde’s Emma. bucks the trend with a colorfully effusive reimagining of one of the author’s most acclaimed novels. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the film’s “handsome, clever, and rich” eponym, a matchmaker whose meddling in the lives of others starts to incur consequences.

The film’s costumes and production design have an air Burtonesque magical realism. There’s no word yet on how the director will follow up her debut, but if her creative interests lie in vivacious reinterpretations of 19th-century literature, there are so many classics she can satirize next.

