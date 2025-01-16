Past Lives' Greta Lee and Civil War's Wagner Moura are set to star in a new science fiction thriller. 11817 will be directed by French action maven Louis Leterrier. Deadline reports that the film has been acquired by Netflix.

In 11817, Lee and Moura will play two members of a family of four who find themselves mysteriously trapped in their own house by some mysterious force, with no way to escape. Soon, they find themselves in a struggle both against their own dwindling resources, and against whatever sinister entity has trapped them inside, forcing them to work together to survive. In an exclusive scoop from Collider's Steve Weintraub, the film will shoot in the next few months. Leterrier will helm the film; he has an extensive action resume that includes the first two Transporter films, The Incredible Hulk, Now You See Me, and Fast X. He is set to helm the eleventh (and possibly final) installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, as well.

Who Are Greta Lee and Wagner Moura?