Greta Lee and Kingsley Ben-Adir are in talks to star in the film.

Leterrier, known for thrillers like The Transporter and Fast X, praised the script by Matthew Robinson as "genius."

Louis Leterrier has helmed some of the best thrillers of the past several years, including Fast X and The Transporter. He has revealed that his next film will be a sci-fi horror titled 11817. After Letterier teased that casting announcements would arrive soon at CCXP MX last weekend, Deadline reports that Greta Lee and Kingsley Ben-Adir are being eyed to star in the film. The film's description teases modern horror when "inexplicable forces trap a family of four inside their house indefinitely. As both modern luxuries and life or death essentials begin to run out, the family must learn how to be resourceful to survive and outsmart who – or what – is keeping them trapped." Additional casting is on the way.

Leterrier will direct 11817 from a script by Matthew Robinson, a script he praised for being well-penned, saying, "First of all, it always starts with an idea and a script, and that script by Matthew Robinson was genius. Matthew writes comedy for Ricky Gervais, but he also writes Star Wars movies. He’s an incredible writer.” Leterrier revealed that production would start once casting was complete, and this appears to be the first step. Filming will begin on July 29 through September 15. He is producing the film with Thomas Benski and Omar Sy of Lupin fame through their new company, Carrousel Studios.

Where You May Have Seen Greta Lee and Kingsley Ben-Adir Before

Both Lee and Ben-Adir have had a whirlwind of time in the past year with successful projects. Lee is coming fresh from the critically acclaimed film Past Lives, directed by Celine Song. She was also part of Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. On TV, she starred in The Morning Show's second and third seasons as one of UBA's top executives, Stella Bak. Other notable projects include Russian Doll and Problemista. Ben-Adir headlined Bob Marley: One Love as Bob Marley, and the film was well-received. He was also in the summer blockbuster Barbie. Other notable roles include those in High Fidelity and The OA.

Leterrier has seen many successful projects since his first feature film, The Transporter. He directed Jason Statham in the 2002 action thriller and its 2005 sequel. He later took on successful projects like The Incredible Hulk, Now You See Me, and the tenth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise. He replaced Justin Lin and is set to direct the eleventh film, Fast X: Part 2. On television, he directed Sy in 3 Lupin episodes and has helmed episodes of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Tycoon.

While we wait for more news on 11817, you can watch all three seasons of Lupin on Netflix.

