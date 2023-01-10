The 4K format has become extremely popular in the physical media market over the last number of years. One of the exciting aspects of it has been seeing our favorite classic films restored for the stunning format. Now, thanks to Kino Lorber, the next classic film coming to 4K is 1957’s 12 Angry Men directed by Sidney Lumet. The famous boutique label announced that the new edition will be released on March 28, 2023.

This 4K Blu-ray will come with a brand new HDR/Dolby Vision Master, and audio commentary by Film Historians Gary Gerani and Drew Casper, a making-of documentary, the film’s theatrical trailer, and a featurette titled “Inside the Jury Room”. If that wasn’t enough this release will also come with The Exorcist’s director William Friedkin’s 1997 television remake of 12 Angry Men. The film itself follows 12 jury members who are tasked to make a final decision on a teenager charged of murder. It was a unique film for its time depicting a group of people from very different walks of life trying to come to an agreement on a single issue. As one would expect, that doesn’t come easy as the title of the film becomes a literal statement quickly. There’s a lot of arguing and sweating, given the summer backdrop, as the day goes on. To this day it remains such a rich, well written, story that eerily mirrors today's nasty political climate.

However, how the film highlights people working out their issues through meaningful communication and humans having more in common than we like to admit is a hopeful message that rings even louder in our modern day world. It also helps that 12 Angry Men has one of the best ensemble casts in film history. Henry Fonda, Martin Balsam, John Fiedler, and Jack Warden lead a cast that glues you to the screen and never lets you go till the final verdict. They would help lead the film to three Oscar nominations which included Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Image via United Artists

RELATED: James Wan's 'Dead Silence' Lands 4K Ultra HD Release From Scream Factory

While most people think of vibrant colorful films when it comes to the 4K, 12 Angry Men is going to be another prime example of why we need more black and white films in the format. This legal drama, which already has some really rich shadow work and black levels, has a lot of potential to look stunning in 4K. 12 Angry Men now joins the ever-growing list of classic black and white films in the format that includes To Kill a Mockingbird, Psycho, and the Universal Monster movies.

When you look at most critics, film historians, or IMDb type “Best Films” list, 12 Angry Men is usually there. So that’s why it’s exciting to see this tense dialogue heavy masterpiece finally coming to 4K. You can pre-order 12 Angry Men’s 4K on Kino Lorber’s website now for $26.57. The trailer for this legendary film can also be viewed down below.