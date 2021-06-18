Editor's Note: The following demo review opportunity came courtesy of Tribeca Games. This title and other worthy competitors are vying for awards in the first-ever games category at the long-running festival. Please keep in mind that these reviews are based on demos, all of which vary in length from 20 minutes to an hour, and are not necessarily fully representative of the final, finished game. Our intent is to give you a sense of what makes these games unique, how well the games executed the developers' vision, and to put them on your radar before everyone you know is playing them.

Sometimes a game needs a little more than a narrative hook to get people interested. Sometimes, as in the case of Annapurna Interactive's release of Luis Antonio's game 12 Minutes, you need to roll out the voice cast to get attention. So when James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe were announced as the A-list cast of characters in the game, the news overshadowed the solid (and sometimes silly) time-loop survival story that's the driving force of the interactive title. But does the narrative live up to the talent behind the scenes?

Of all the demos I got to play during Tribeca Games, 12 Minutes was the shortest. That's by design, of course, because the more you play this game, the more you learn, and the more quickly you're able to change the outcome of the repeating time loop. So while the game doesn't make you walk across the iconic patterened carpet from The Shining outside of your apartment at the start of every iteration, it does make you go through the same motions: Greet your wife, prepare to enjoy a celebration of your relationship, and watch it all fall apart as an intruder ruins your lives forever.

That's the main thrust of 12 Minutes, though sometimes you'll ruin your own life all by yourself. If, that is, you're like me and you do something stupid. 12 Minutes allows for stupidity, thankfully, giving players the freedom to experiment and try things out, even things that will obviously end poorly for McAvoy's protagonist character. (Surprisingly, McAvoy's performance was the weakest of the bunch in my short time with the game.) No, sticking a knife into a malfunctioning electrical switch is never a good idea, but yes, this game will absolutely let you do it. An equally bad idea, at least in hindsight, is going through my wife's dresser drawers, even though I just assumed that they were, you know, my drawers in our shared bedroom. Whoops.

Silliness aside, the premise of 12 Minutes is kinda rough. Your supposed-to-be-romantic evening is interrupted by an intruder at the door, someone claiming to be a cop who quite quickly subdues your wife and ties her up. Should you attempt to interfere, you're more than likely going to get taken out as well, and possibly killed, which is where your time-loop starts all over again.

While it's a little silly that the man and wife of the piece drink tap water out of mugs while sharing a lovingly prepared (or purchased) dessert in celebration of ... something, it's an essential part of games like these. You have to suss out which combination of things actually matter and which don't, which will lead to certain conversations and which won't, and what order of events must be completed in order to either escape your fate or let it play out and make sense of the whole crazy thing.

Sadly, in the few minutes I had with the demo, I left with more questions than answers, but you'd better believe I'm going to dive back in and sort out whatever mess we've gotten ourselves into the next time 12 Minutes comes around. KEEP READING: Here's Why the Tribeca Film Festival Launched Its First-Ever Games Competition This Year

