'12 Monkeys' is one of six titles Arrow will be releasing in April to 4K.

Arrow Video and MVD Entertainment Group will be releasing Terry Gilliam's science fiction classic 12 Monkeys to 4K later this month, with a special Ultra HD SteelBook release. This will be Arrow's remastered version, as they initially released the film to 4K in 2018. This new version will include "archival bonus content and a limited-edition illustrated collector's booklet featuring writing on the film by Nathan Rabin and Ian Christie," a film critic and a film scholar respectively.

12 Monkeys was released in 1995, and was nominated for two Academy Awards. Bruce Willis, Brad Pitt, Madeleine Stowe, Christoper Plummer, David Morse, and Christopher Meloni starred in the film. Pitt was nominated by the Academy for his work in the Best Supporting Actor category, as was costume designer Julie Weiss for Best Costume Design. Gilliam directed the film, and David and Janet Peoples wrote the screenplay. The film was inspired by the French short film La Jetée.

Image via Universal

Related: The Top 10 Bruce Willis Movies Ranked

The plot for 12 Monkeys is as follows:

"Traveling back in time isn't simple, as James Cole (Willis) learns the hard way. Imprisoned in the 2030s, James is recruited for a mission that will send him back to the 1990s. Once there, he's supposed to gather information about a nascent plague that's about to exterminate the vast majority of the world's population. But, aside from the manic Jeffrey (Pitt), he gets little in the way of cooperation, not least from medical gatekeepers like Dr. Kathryn Railly (Stowe)."

This release comes at a very poignant time, as star Willis recently announced his retirement from acting, due to his battle with aphasia. The illness causes difficulty with memory, an obvious key component of acting. 12 Monkeys is undoubtedly one of his most iconic films, alongside Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, The Fifth Element, and Pulp Fiction. He has several direct-to-video releases in the works, with his last major theatrical roles arriving in 2019 in the Unbreakable sequel Glass and Motherless Brooklyn.

12 Monkeys is just one of the titles that Arrow will be releasing to 4K this month. April will also see the arrival of Robocop, The 8 Diagram Pole Fighter, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Enzo G. Castellari films The Big Racket and The Heroin Busters, and four films by Claude Chabrol in a collector's set: The Swindle, The Color of Lies, The Nightcap, and Flower of Evil. All will come complete with various behind-the-scenes materials.

12 Monkeys will be released in 4K on April 26, 2022.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

John Lutz (174 Articles Published) John Lutz is a Weekend Film/Television News Writer for Collider. He joined the team in the summer of 2021, but has been an avid fan and follower of the site for years. With a Bachelor's Degree in journalism, John has always enjoyed writing, particularly for film and television, going so far as to minor in film studies. He manages all of the written content for the independent podcast Post-Credit Brews, in addition to serving as a co-host. John is an avid fan of the MCU, action, and sci-fi films, but also enjoys a good thriller or work from a true cinematic auteur. His passion also extends into television, and he will riot if Bob Odenkirk doesn't win an Emmy Award by the end of Better Call Saul's run. More From John Lutz