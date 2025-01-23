Matthew Lillard’s name will forever be synonymous with horror thanks to his 1996 appearance in what many would consider to be the greatest slasher flick of all time — Wes Craven’s Scream. Despite his character, Stu Macher, only appearing in the first movie in the six-going-on-seven film series, Lillard continues to bask in his Scream fame at fan conventions and probably just in his daily life. More recently, he dipped into another growing horror franchise with his performance in Emma Tammi’s Five Nights at Freddy’s, but in between then and now, the Scooby-Doo actor was part of a terribly good cult classic genre film. Beginning on February 1, you can see Lillard in action, as Thirteen Ghosts will arrive on Tubi — meaning interested parties can stream it totally free of charge.

The end of the ‘90s and early 2000s was a time overflowing with modern remakes of haunted house classics, with William Malone’s House on Haunted Hill and Jan de Bont’s The Haunting making audiences think twice when purchasing a piece of real estate. Is this what led to the housing market crash of 2008? Maybe. If there was one movie that would do it, though, it was certainly Thirteen Ghosts, which served as a remake of William Castle’s 1960 film of the same name. Helmed by Steve Beck, the movie beefed up the title that came before it, putting lots of “futuristic” energy into the design of the house at the center of the tale.

A down-on-his-luck father of two and widower named Arthur (Tony Shalhoub) receives a phone call that his uncle has passed away and has left him with his grandiose mansion. Seeing an opportunity to get back onto his feet, he moves his family and their nanny into the home. But, what he doesn’t realize is that the house is haunted — not just by one or two spirits but by, you guessed it, a baker’s dozen ghosts who have a plan to break free.

The Wildly Out of Place Cast of ‘Thirteen Ghosts’