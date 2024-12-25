It’s hard to believe, or perhaps horrifying if you watched this film as a teenager, but Jennifer Garner’s beloved fantasy rom-com 13 Going on 30 is celebrating its 20th anniversary. To mark the occasion, the iconic feel-good comedy is heading to Netflix this January, giving fans a chance to revisit one of the most charming and nostalgic films of the early 2000s. Released back in 2004, the movie is one of those classic "self-discovery" movies about friendship and how awkward it is to be a teenager, but it has a fantastical twist.

The unbelievably committed and funny Garner stars as Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl in 1987 who wishes to fast-forward through her awkward teenage years and become “thirty, flirty, and thriving.” The next morning, thanks to some birthday magic that definitely doesn't need explained, Jenna wakes up the next morning to discover she's now a 30-year-old magazine editor living in New York City, but also one who is a little bit mean apparently.

Adulthood isn't as fun as it seems though, and Jenna struggles to adjust to being a grown up, so she reconnects with her childhood best friend, Matt Flamhaff, played by Mark Ruffalo and the pair discover a connection that they maybe didn't realise was there 20 years earlier. Oh, and they dance to "Thriller" in the best scene in the movie.

Is '13 Going on 30' Good?

Directed by Gary Winick and written by Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, 13 Going on 30 was a commercial and critical success, grossing over $96 million worldwide and earning praise for its sweet, nostalgic take on growing up, and the committed performances from Garner and Ruffalo. But honestly, you come to the movie for the "Thriller" scene, in which Jenna starts to dance to the iconic Michael Jackson hit song with the entire room staring at her in disbelief. What happens over the next 3 minutes is movie magic, as she ropes Ruffalo's Matty in, before winning over the entire crowd who join in. Judy Greer and Andy Serkis are part of the gathering crowd too, and they are on Cloud Nine by the end of it, with the entire group showing a remarkable memory for every step of the dance. It's the kind of uplifting moment that pushes a film from being good to iconic.

13 Going on 30 arrives on Netflix on January 1, so be sure to check it out.