The trailer for Lindsay Gossling's directorial debut 13 Minutes is not for the faint of heart. Set in small-town America, the trailer starts out feeling like a slice-of-life style film, but it quickly becomes apparent that Mother Nature has other plans for the residents of Minninnewah. The residents of the town have just 13 minutes to seek shelter before one of the largest tornados on record ravages their town, leaving them to make difficult decisions.

In the wake of total devastation, four families must overcome their differences and find strength in themselves and each other in order to survive. If Twister made you afraid of tornados, the 13 Minutes trailer will have you on the edge of your seat. From the ominous dark clouds to the brutal rain, Gossling has captured the lead up to one of Mother Nature's most brutal storms.

Filmed in Oklahoma (a.k.a. Tornado Alley), 13 Minutes stars country music legend Trace Adkins, Thora Birch, Anne Heche, Amy Smart, Sofia Vassilieva, Paz Vega, Will Peltz, and Peter Facinelli as the weatherman that delivers the dire warning in the trailer. Additionally, deaf actress Shaylee Mansfield, who recently played a part in Disney's Christmas film Noelle, appears as Smart's daughter in the film.

On top of making her directorial debut with 13 Minutes, Gossling is producing with Travis Farncombe who she wrote the script with. Karen Harnisch is producing via Involving Pictures, with Elevated Film's Cassian Elwes and ImpactWX's Jere Hausfater executive producing.

13 Minutes is in theaters on October 29, with a digital and on-demand release on November 19. Check out the nail-biting trailer below:

