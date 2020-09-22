‘13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim’ Launch Trailer: New Vanillaware Title Boasts Incredible Art & Action

Vanillaware’s 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is available now (like right now), but if you need a little extra boost to check this sure-to-be iconic title out, you might want to watch the newly released launch trailer. It shows off the newest installment from Vanillaware (Odin Sphere, Dragon’s Crown) as well as the game’s English voice dub, which is also available today via a Day 1 patch.

Lauded by Japanese game industry leaders, and praised by our own Austin Jones in his review, 13Sentinels: Aegis Rim takes the player along an edge-of-the-seat mystery across time, space, and humanity spanning thirteen intertwining stories. With a Metacritic score of 87, and ranking as 9th highest rated game in 2020, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has won the praise of critics all over the world.

See what the fuss is all about with the 13Sentinels: Aegis Rim Launch Trailer below:

PlayStation Store: https://bit.ly/13S_PS Visit the official website for more info: https://www.atlus.com/13Sentinels Vanillaware, the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, craft a sci-fi mystery epic spanning thirteen intertwining stories. Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D sidescrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity! Key Features: • Beautifully rendered in Vanillaware’s signature hand-painted visual style • Uncover a deep story through visions of the past and the future • The doomsday clock is ticking. Become a Sentinel pilot, customize your mech, and fight waves of kaiju in top-down tactical combat

Get 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim from physical retailers to secure a bonus artbook while supplies last!

Physical store pre-order links below:

Or, get the game digitally from PlayStation Store: https://bit.ly/13S_PS