ATLUS West has announced that their game 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will be getting a new release on the Switch. Along with the announcement, they released a trailer to show the various aspects of the game.

The beginning of the trailer shows some of the awards that the game has earned since its original 2019 release, and the announcement that the game will be coming to the Switch. It then shifts to the game, showing us the premise of the story. It explains that the future of this world lies in the hands of the 13 pilots, who serve as the protagonists of the game, and their Sentinels. It shows that you can pick from any of the 13 characters to get different perspectives in the story, and unravel their stories to uncover the truth.

While we don't see any gameplay in the trailer, throughout it we get glimpses of cutscenes and dialogue including talking about sealing a witch, time travel, Project Ark, and what seems to be many betrayals throughout. We see many of the 13 characters during the video, including Nenji Ogata, Tomi Kisaragi, Megumi Yakushiji, Renya Gouto, and Juro Kurabe, and some of their interactions with each other.

Image via SEGA

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is a hybrid between an adventure game and a RTS. The story follows 13 protagonists, each coming from various times in history, and having their own unique story. Each protagonist attempts to summon a Sentinel, which is a mecha designed to fight the Deimos and can travel through time, and avert a terrible future. The game uses a nonlinear narrative to tell its story, switching between the view point of each of the protagonists, and the events of a final battle against an army of the Deimos.

The gameplay in 13 Sentinels is split into three sections. Remembrance focuses on exploration and dialogue and acts as the main way to advance the story. Destruction is the RTS side of the game, where players choose six characters to fight with their Sentinels against waves of Deimos, in order to defend their hub. The analysis appears as an index, where information and scenes are archived and unlocked.

The game was originally released for the Playstation 4 on November 28, 2019, and the Switch port will now be released on April 12, 2022. You can check out the Switch announcement trailer below.

