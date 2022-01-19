One of musician Mick Fleetwood's next projects will be a musical drama television series. According to Deadline, Fox is currently developing a series titled 13 Songs, with Fleetwood lending his musical talents as executive producer.

The series will follow Jasper Jones and his band, The Grift, a once great rock band who has now succumbed to the passing of time. After being diagnosed with terminal cancer decades after The Grift fell out of the public eye, Jasper only has a few months to live, and chooses to reconnect with the band to record a final album of thirteen songs as a final farewell to his fans.

Fleetwood is perhaps best known for co-workers his eponymous band, Fleetwood Mac, with whom he achieved critical chart success with albums like Rumors. He serves as executive producer for the series, which will be written by Will Reiser and Jonathan Prince, who also serve as executive producers on the series. The show will be directed by Jonathan Levine, who previously directed the Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, and USA Network's Rush, as well as Long Shot, Snatched, and The Night Before.

The series will join other musical dramas currently being developed for Fox. Another is the series Monarch, which focuses on a country music family dynasty, starring Anna Friel and Susan Sarandon, whose premiere was recently delayed. An anthology series titled Icon is also in development from Adam Milch, profiling some of the world's biggest music legends. The Fox network previously had success in the musical drama genre with Glee and Empire, both of which were major hits for the network.

No official release date has been announced for 13 Songs. One of Fox's other musical dramas Monarch, is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

