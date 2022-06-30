A pair of new images are out for the upcoming kid-friendly musical 13: The Musical and they convey both the immense joy, and deep significance, of a boy's 13th birthday. Set to premiere on Netflix on August 12, the musical looks to celebrate that pivotal moment when a boy begins his transition into manhood with song, dance, and the best Bar Mitzvah anyone could ever imagine. A lot of growing up is involved in reaching 13, and Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) will have to navigate the complex school social circles and issues at home before reaching that all-important milestone.

The first image sees the boy of the hour Evan in the middle of taking a photo with his parents in anticipation of the big day. Evan's parents are an important part of his life, and they look just as proud and excited that he's growing up as Evan is. It's arguably just as important an occasion for them as a testament to their parenting and because of their love for their son. Unfortunately, their divorce throws a wrench into the plans for his Bar Mitzvah and leads to Evan getting whisked off to Appleton, Indiana. The other image gives yet another look of Evan surrounded by the various cliques he's attempting to persuade to come and make his Bar Mitzvah special. JD McCrary and Lindsey Blackwell also get prominent appearances, showing off the budding relationship of their characters Brett and Kendra that Evan helps set up.

While this is a breakout role for Golden, McCrady and Blackwell have had a few prominent appearances on-screen. McCrady is best known for lending his voice to young Simba in Disney's live-action The Lion King as well as for appearing as one of the stars of Tyler Perry's The Paynes. Blackwell, meanwhile, has also appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Network with a recurring role in David Makes Man. She's also known for her brief appearance on FOX's The Resident.

13: The Musical hails from Robert Horn, who adapted his musical into a screenplay for Crossroads director Tamra Davis to direct from. Horn penned the original Broadway hit alongside Jason Robert Brown and Dan Elish. Not only did the musical garner a Drama Desk Award nomination, but it remains the only musical to ever come to Broadway with a full cast of teenagers leading the show.

In following its Broadway inspiration's historic precedent, 13: The Musical is chock-full of burgeoning teenage talent. Alongside Golden, McCrary, and Blackwell, the film also features Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck, Peter Hermann, Gabriella Uhl, Frankie McNellis, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Willow Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne.

Check out the new images for 13: The Musical Below.