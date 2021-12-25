Based on the classic Archie comic book series, Riverdale follows the lives and dramas of Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, and Veronica Lodge, in modern fantasy fashion. When a high-profile murder rocks the town of Riverdale, Archie and his friends find themselves wrapped up in the dark mystery. But sometimes, murder cases go unsolved in Riverdale, at least until school gets out. Archie and his gang have a very important, very teenage social life to maintain, afterall.

If you enjoy Riverdale and can’t wait to watch season six, we have 15 television series to hold you over in the meantime.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Inspired by the comic book reimagining of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina offers a new twist on Sabrina’s origin story. Like Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a series inspired by the classic Archie comics, and has a darker, more modern feel.

Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) is a typical teenage girl who lives in small-town Greendale, where she attends high school and is raised by her two loving aunts, Hilda and Zelda. She enjoys spending time with her boyfriend, her friends, and impressing her fabulous new teacher. Oh, Sabrina is also literally a witch and has looming commitments to the dark lord of hell himself. But when there are teenage boys to crush on, extracurriculars to keep up with at school, and budding feminist ideals to champion–what modern girl really has the time for satan? To find out how the young witch grapples with her dual nature and conflicting loyalties, check out Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix.

RELATED: 'Riverdale' Creator Promises Sabrina's Fatal Ending Will Be Addressed

Pretty Little Liars

Image via The CW

Got a secret, can you keep it? Swear this one you'll save. Better lock it in your pocket, taking this one to the grave. If I show you, then I know you won't tell what I said. 'Cause two can keep a secret if one of them is dead… These lyrics by The Pierces come from the theme song played at the beginning of each episode, and are the perfect description of how the “pretty little” liars operate.

The Liars are a group of teenage girls whose clique was shattered following the disappearance of a prototypical mean girl and leader of the group, Allison. After falling out of friendship over the course of a year, the girls come back together when each of them begins receiving mysteriously threatening messages by a sender known only as “A”. Initially suspicious of “A” being Allison herself, those assumptions are quickly dissolved with the discovery of Allison’s body. Who is “A” and why do they want to torment the liars? What other secrets and lies (and bodies?!) are there to be unearthed? The Liars will have to learn the true identity of “A” if they’re ever going to solve this pretty little mystery.

The Vampire Diaries

If you could read the diary of a vampire, you would probably read a story of transcendent love, deep betrayal, and unimaginable heartbreak, all of which span many lifetimes and centuries. Or you could watch The Vampire Diaries from The CW, which is pretty much the same thing.

Set in the supernaturally-charged and aptly-named town of Mystic Falls, The Vampire Diaries follows the life of a young woman named Elena (Nina Dobrev), who is caught up in the dangerous rivalry of two vampire brothers, Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder). After facing a horrible tragedy with the death of her parents, Elena finds comfort and solace in the arms of kind and loving Stefan Salvatore. But when brother Damon Salvatore returns to Mystic Falls, seeking revenge on Stefan for turning Damon into a vampire, things get complicated. Romantically and mystically. Because in this town full of witches, werewolves, and vampires–including a former lover with a striking resemblance to Elena–brothers Stefan and Damon will have to work together to protect the woman that they love.

The Originals

Image via The CW

Following the success of The Vampire Diaries, The CW created the spinoff series The Originals, which continues the story of additional characters featured in Diaries.

The Originals portrays the lives of the Mikaelson family–siblings Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), and Rebekah (Claire Holt)–who were the first vampires to ever walk the Earth. As the original architects of Louisiana’s French Quarter, the Mikaelsons have returned to New Orleans after nearly a century away. But in their stead, the French Quarter has been taken over by a new leader named Marcel (Charles Michael Davis), and a vicious war between vampires, witches, and werewolves is brewing. With a new generation of family members to protect, an old city to reclaim, and ancient prophecies to deal with, the Mikaelson family will face challenges greater than they’ve ever encountered in their centuries-long existence.

RELATED: 7 Guest Stars We’d Love to See on ‘Legacies’

Legacies

Completing our adventures in vampire diaries, we have a spin-off of a spin-off with CW’s Legacies. This series centers on Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), daughter of Klaus Mikaelson a la Originals notoriety, and takes place soon after the events of The Originals. Legacies revisits storylines from both The Originals and The Vampire Diaries, and it reprises the roles of characters from both series, as well. Viewers will surely recognize the namesake of the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where Hope attends alongside classmates who also have supernatural abilities.

The Magicians

Image via Syfy

For another television series that oozes dark academia magic, give The Magicians a watch. Starring Jason Ralph as Quentin Coldwater, The Magicians centers on the lives of students at an elite academy for those with magical abilities. As a child, Quentin always thought that the magical world he read about in his favorite storybooks was just a work of fiction. But, as he soon discovers, such a world of magic is in fact very real. What that means for his relationship with childhood friend Julia (Stella Maeve), who can’t attend the academy and seeks magic somewhere else, you’ll have to watch to find out.

Gossip Girl (2007)

Image via The CW

Back in the days before social media and smartphones, teenage socialites and nobodies alike would get all of their juicy gossip through online updates on anonymous blogs. Simpler times, I know. And in the early 2000s on Manhattan's Upper East Side, the Gossip Girl blog (narrated by Kristen Bell) is all the rage.

If you’re young, beautiful, have a fancy name, or any of the above, then you’re probably going to be mentioned on Gossip Girl, the blog. If you’re Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively), Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford), or Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick), then you’re definitely going to be written about by Gossip Girl. Notable storylines from the blog archive include a who’s who of dating prospects, frenemies, and fashion trendsetters. But as for the true identity of the seemingly omnipresent blog author, the Gossip Girl? You’ll have to wait and see. Xoxo, Gossip Girl.

Teen Wolf

Image Via MTV

Teen Wolf is an MTV series loosely inspired by the 1980s cult-classic film of the same name, which originally starred Michael J. Fox. This reimagined series stars Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, an ordinary teenager turned supernatural werewolf.

Navigating high school is hard enough for a quiet kid without a lot of friends. But it’s made even tougher when, thanks to the full moon each month, your newly acquired senses and physicality make you want to tear something–or somebody–apart. Add to that, a schoolmate crush with a werewolf-hunter for a father, a ruthless classmate driven by jealousy, and a whole town full of supernatural threats, and Scott McCall will be lucky to make it to graduation.

The Umbrella Academy

Image via Netflix

The Umbrella Academy is a metaphysically-rich series on Netflix, based on the comic books of the same name. The series features an all-star ensemble cast, including the likes of Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Kate Walsh, and Mary J. Blige–just to name a few.

The Umbrella Academy was the name given to seven siblings by their peculiar billionaire father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), with the intent to build a team of superheroes. As each sibling is equipped with supernatural abilities, they are tasked with saving existence from an impending apocalypse. But they’ll have to get over their family dysfunction, first.

Shadow and Bone

In the land of Ravka, a group of people known as Grisha possesses an extraordinary ability for wielding the natural elements and matter. Grisha are able to control wind, fire, metal, and even the bodies of others. As such, tensions are rising among the various peoples of the land, with an all-encompassing darkness known as the “Shadow Fold” at the center of the conflict. The Fold was created by a Grisha and has divided the land for hundreds of years. Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) is a mapmaker for the Army, and is a Grisha with power that even she doesn’t realize. With Alina’s rare ability to summon the sun itself, the Grisha have a chance to destroy the Shadow Fold once and for all. Shadow and Bone is based on the Grishaverse novels, and was recently renewed for a second season on Netflix.

Degrassi: The Next Generation

Image via Entertainment One

For an early 2000s teen drama packed with more nostalgia than you can shake a stick at, check out Degrassi: The Next Generation – our favorite of the many Degrassi iterations.

Degrassi Community School is the central setting for all the high school drama that unfolds on The Next Generation, including teen pregnancy, rape, suicide, gang violence, Drake ending up in a wheelchair, and a variety of other things. You read that right. Drake, the musical artist, and rapper, made his entertainment industry debut as Degrassi’s own Jimmy Brooks, whose–spoiler alert–high school basketball career is tragically cut short by a bullet that paralyzes him. Degrassi: The Next Generation ran for a total of 14 seasons, and is worth another visit.

Glee

Image via Fox

It’s showtime! Show choir time. Starring Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch and an ensamble cast of other talent, the wildly-popular Glee centers on one high school’s “glee club” in all its coming-of-age glory.

Spanish teacher Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison) is on a mission to restore the school’s glee club to its former status, despite the better efforts of a conniving cheerleading coach named Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch), who works to sabatoge the club at every turn. Already facing the struggles of teenage life, the young members of the club must navigate the uncharted territory of this growing and successful glee club, no matter their high school social status.

RELATED: Every Adele Cover on ‘Glee’ Ranked

Scream Queens

Image Via Fox

Lea Michele returns to our list in Scream Queens, a clever series that is part slasher flick, part comedy, part fashion show.

Michele portrays college girl Hester Ulrich, who is a member of the Kappa House sorority– led by “Queen Bitch” Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts). These sorority girls are cut-throat, literally, and you wouldn’t want to cross them. Also starring Abigail Breslin as Oberlin’s minion, Chanel #5, and Jamie Lee Curtis as the cold and calculating Dean of the university, Scream Queens is one culty series you don’t want to pass up.

Once Upon a Time

Image via ABC

Once upon a time, there was an ABC series that wove all of our favorite fairy tale stories together, into one beautiful tapestry that ran for seven seasons.

The series takes place in the "real-world" setting of a town called Storybrooke, where all the fairy tale creatures were sent to live by an evil queen. The residents of Storybrooke have no recollection of their true magical nature, as the queen robbed them of these memories many years ago. But thanks to the only child of Snow White and Prince Charming–a young woman named Emma Swan–the inhabitants of Storybrooke might have a chance at happiness, memories, and their magic, once again.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy Summers is your average bubbly high schooler in 1990s America, who just happens to come from a long line of women warriors doing battle with forces of evil. No big deal, right? In fact, Buffy often struggles with her homework more than she struggles with keeping darkness incarnate at bay. Luckily she’s got her best friends, fellow high school students, to help her keep it all together.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars Sarah Michelle Gellar in the iconic role, and the series paved the way for shows featuring strong female characters. The franchise has developed quite the fandom and cult-following over the years, and has inspired multiple spin-offs, books, and video games. If you enjoy series like Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, be sure to give Buffy the Vampire Slayer a watch.

KEEP READING: 'Riverdale' Showrunner Teases Darker Stories Ahead as Show Celebrates 100th Episode

Vincent D'Onofrio on Returning as Kingpin for 'Hawkeye' and His Character's Fate He also discusses Wilson Fisk's mindset post-Blip and his feelings on potentially getting to appear in the 'Echo' spinoff series.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email