The Big Picture Autumn Crittendon, former 16 and Pregnant cast member, tragically passed away at 27.

Authorities are investigating the cause of her death, potentially health-related.

Her death follows that of another 16 and Pregnant alum, Sean Garinger.

Autumn (Oxley) Crittendon, former cast member of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, has tragically passed away at the age of 27. The mother of three, who had appeared on Season 5 of the reality show, was found dead at her residence in Sandston, Virginia, on July 20, 2024, at the age of 27.

This information comes as part of a statement from the Henrico County Police Department that was shared with PEOPLE. The report reveals that authorities were called to Crittendon’s residence around 3:15 where they found her unresponsive. Members of the Henrico Fire Department attempted to perform life-saving measures, but unfortunately, it was too late by then. The former MTV reality star was pronounced dead on the scene. The incident has been classified as a death investigation by the Henrico Police Department. The cause of death is unknown and as per the official statement:

“Detectives are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on this case to determine the exact cause and manner of death.”

The former reality TV star appeared on 16 and Pregnant Season 5 back in 2014 while pregnant with her first child. Her time on the MTV show documented the pregnancy and birth of her first son, Drake Franklin, whom she shared with Dustin Franklin, her boyfriend at the time. Autumn Crittendon eventually went on to have two more children.

Autumn Crittendon May Have Been Battling Some Health Issues That Led to Her Sudden Death

Although further details on the cause of Crittendon’s death are being investigated, a source with direct knowledge has exclusively informed TMZ that the 16 and Pregnant alum wasn’t in the best of health. The source further revealed that the former reality star had previously complained of experiencing heartburn as she debated consulting a doctor.

The TMZ article further revealed that mother of three could’ve been diabetic. The sources also suspect the prevalence of lingering kidney issues and blood pressure as well. This information, however, needs to be taken with a grain of salt as an official revelation of the cause of death from the authorities carrying out the investigation hangs in the balance.

News of the 27-year-old’s death was first shared by her sister, Misty Crittendon, on Sunday, July 21, 2024. The MTV star’s sister broke the news by changing her profile picture on Facebook to an adorable but heartbreaking photo of the duo as children with hashtags “#JusticeforAutumn and #CrittendonStrong.” Autumn Crittendon’s death comes just a couple of months after the death of another 16 and Pregnant alum, Sean Garinger, who died in an ATV accident at the tender age of 20, as reported by TMZ.

Teen Mom A documentary series that follows four of 16 & Pregnant's first season stars, Farrah, Maci, Amber and Catelynn as they face the challenges of motherhood. Created by Lauren Dolgen First TV Show Teen Mom First Episode Air Date December 1, 2009 Cast Amber Portwood , Catelynn Baltierra , Maci Bookout , Debra Danielsen

Stream all six seasons of 16 and Pregnant on Paramount Plus.

Watch on Paramount Plus