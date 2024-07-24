The Big Picture Sean Garinger's cause of death was a blunt force injury to the head from a freak ATV accident.

Garinger's mother was present during the accident and tried to get help, but tragically, he passed away on the spot.

Garinger's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gutierrez, mourns his death and expresses regret for not having one last conversation.

16 and Pregnant star Sean Garinger’s cause of death has officially been made public by the NC Medical Examiner’s office in Raleigh. The father of two passed away on February 28, 2024, and his cause of death was blunt force injury to the head. Garinger’s skull was fractured in multiple places after he was involved in a freak accident in the driveway of his home.

According to medical reports obtained by TMZ, Sean was driving his ATV when the ground beneath him gave way. As a result, the vehicle was flipped over, pinning Garinger underneath. The accident completely destroyed his skull before help could arrive and Garinger passed away on the spot.

His mother, Mary Hobbs, previously talked to The U.S Sun about her son’s final moments and gave a firsthand account of the accident. Hobbs reported that she was with Garinger when the ATV was flipped over. In her exact words: “He was just moving the ATV from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into the park. He pulled in front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud.” Hobbs recalled running to the neighbors for help. However, she soon realized that her son wasn’t alive anymore.

Selena Gutierrez’s Heart Breaks For Garinger’s Mom During This Tough Time

Close

Garinger starred in 16 and Pregnant Season 6 with his then-girlfriend Selena Guiterrez. The couple welcomed two daughters, Dareli and Esmi Garinger, and went on to star on Teen Mom as well. The former couple were together for five years before calling it quits.

At the time of Garinger’s death, they were no longer a couple. However, In an interview with The Daily Mail, Gutierrez expressed how upset she was at the news. The former reality star described Garinger as her “first love” and “first everything,” sharing that her ex was over 200 days sober at the time of his death. The 16 and Pregnant alum also added that Garinger had just come to visit the girls a week before he passed away.

Gutierrez recalled that she was getting ready to go out when her sister came in to break the devastating news, leaving her in a state of heartbreak and shock. The incident left her wishing that she had gotten one more chance to talk to Garinger, especially since he was doing so well for himself. She also expressed her deepest sympathies for Hobbs in the following words:

“I heard was in school. He had got out of rehab and moved with his mom to Caroline. My heart aches for her.”

All seasons of 16 and Pregnant are available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Watch on Paramount Plus