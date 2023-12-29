The Big Picture 1670 is a historical drama on Netflix that combines comedy and irreverence, offering a unique blend of humor and education.

The show critiques Polish culture and pokes fun at the historical gentry, using black humor and a distorting mirror effect.

The main character, Jan Paweł Adamczewski, is a satirical portrayal of a morally righteous nobleman, bringing comic timing and charisma to the series.

Imagine a show that draws its inspiration from comedy's facetiousness, mockumentary's ease, and creative liberty. Then, picture it as a historical drama that does not treat itself seriously. Yes, The Great might be an initial guess due to its recent recognition, but it's not the only TV show with similar themes. Netflix's 1670 is a less obvious choice for post-Christmas binge-watching, but right now, no other show delivers the same combination of humor and irreverence that we miss about Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult's Hulu series. 1670 not only deliberately exploits Polish history for its story purposes, but offers a defiant sense of humor that does not differ from classical mockumentary titles. It's also quite educational. The audience is not expected to have any particular knowledge of Polish history; thus, viewers can readily invest themselves in this loony microcosm of intellectual peasants and quixotic nobility.

Directed by Maciej Buchwald and Kordian Kądziela, the series takes place in a small village called Adamczycha during the 17th century, just as the title implies. It follows the everyday life of a Sarmatian noble family, which rules with an iron hand, even if they are unable to deal with most simple deeds. In other words, 1670 portrays them in a distorting mirror, as the show is a critique of the historical gentry. It pokes fun at Polish culture and proposes a black humor narrative that takes no prisoners. Alongside its informative narrative style, the entire show makes the experience of visiting a 17th-century Polish village a rather enjoyable sojourn. From compelling music to smooth camerawork, warm colors, and exquisite costumes, 1670 will make you fall in love with Polish folklore.

1670 In this satirical comedy, a zany nobleman navigates through family feuds and clashes with peasants in his quest to become Poland's most famous figure. Release Date December 13, 2023 Cast Bartlomiej Topa , Katarzyna Herman , Martyna Byczkowska , Michal Sikorski Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy , History Rating TV-MA Seasons 1

'1670' Is a Blend of 'The Office' and Monty Python'

The focal point of 1670 is its main (anti)hero, Jan Paweł Adamczewski, played by Bartłomiej Topa, one of the most prominent Polish actors of his generation. Jan Paweł is the ironic equivalent of The Office's Michael Scott — who, unaware of his toxic narrow-mindedness and some old-fashioned stances, believes himself to be a morally righteous lord of prosperous territories. With no compunctions related to anything he accomplishes, utters, or suggests, Jan Paweł becomes a person whom we tend to enjoy from some safe distance. As he proudly states, he desires to be the most famous Jan Paweł (ENG: John Paul) in Polish history (which is a reference to the fact that Poland already has one of its most famous characters in Pope John Paul II). Suffice it to say, all the character's complexes are easily spotted in this tiny sequence and also become his apparent burden in the episodes that follow.

However, Jan Pawel is still someone who believes in his own mental and physical superiority, and always shows great tenacity when he comes up with a new, proverbially exceptional idea. In a way, Topa's dogged character becomes a driving force for 1670, as his plans (for example, securing his daughter's wedding) always end up with some unforeseen consequences. Everything he does somewhat demystifies his grand aura and proves that he does not deserve to rule in the very first place. Yet, without Topa's charisma, convivial impressions, and comic timing, the entire lampooning prepared by the writers wouldn't have been nearly as successful.

Other stellar characters adorably fill in different aspects of the series. Jan Paweł's daughter, Aniela (Martyna Byczkowska) is a progressive lady who rebels against conservative patriarchy, even as the show's writers occasionally mock leftist politics. Jakub (Michał Sikorski), Jan Paweł's son, is a greedy priest whose presence functions like a plot device to criticize the institution of the modern church. Funnily enough, he becomes the literal embodiment of its sins, misdeeds, and wrongdoings. Each of them receives their own storytelling, which deeply connects to their spirits and cravings. Likewise, every character is strongly related to the critique of another environmental background. 1670's writers weren't hesitant to make fun of every class existing in the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth during the era that the show portrays. This is why comparisons to Monty Python make sense, as social commentary is juxtaposed with abstract and even metaphysical themes (sometimes calling Holy Grail to mind). With thematic references to The Exorcist or framing inspirations related to 17th-century art, the cinema of Andrei Tarkovsky, or even Austin Powers, 1670 becomes a worthy successor to Monty Python.

'1670' Is Accessible for Everyone, Not Only Polish Audiences

There is a massive flaw in Polish cinema (especially when it comes to its comedies), which has never enabled it to become much more popular outside its country's own borders. That being said, a self-deprecating saying, "You have to be Polish to entirely understand this kind of humor," quickly sums up the entire problem. Most Polish humor is either lost in translation or deeply rooted in the Polish cultural heritage. However, 1670 makes its jokes illustrative and comprehensible for a broader audience. Due to that tiny detail, the audience won't be confused every couple of seconds. Just like Steve Carell's Michael Scott, Jan Paweł becomes the show's non-objective narrator. Although he describes the village's history and its social hierarchy through his personal and rather warped viewpoint, his descriptions allow us to get some grasp of some notion of how everything worked 350 years ago.

At times, 1670 tends to be genuinely beautiful. Take, for instance, subtle indoor tracking shots that make the audience feel like actual guests of honor, living either with Adamczewski's family or their mistreated inferiors. Or, watch a dynamic wedding sequence that immediately calls to mind the latest Polish animated effort in The Peasants. There is a sense of historical accuracy through folk traditions, fine-tasting food, stunning attire, or a collective of people who genuinely cared for each other in those tough times.

1670's first season proves that there is space for further episodes, which might even deal with a set of events outside Adamczycha village. The show has a huge chance to become a new hit, even though it is a purely non-English production. But one thing it has the opportunity to change heading into a second season is to become even more scathing with its dark comedy. Sometimes, it feels like the writers curb their ideas, rather than exploring every aspect of the series to its most humorous degree. Ultimately, however, despite any narrative hesitance, 1670 is a must-watch for viewers who want more shows that depict historical events in a not-so-serious tone.

1670 is currently available to stream on Netflix.

