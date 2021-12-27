With 1883 now streaming on Paramount+, I recently got to speak with LaMonica Garrett about making the Yellowstone prequel series. During the interview, Garrett talked about why making the series has been so challenging for both the cast and crew, how the series will remind you how tough it was to survive back in the late 19th century, what it’s been like filming on location in Texas and Montana, what he’s excited for people to experience with Taylor Sheridan’s writing, how making 1883 has been the hardest job he’s ever had and making it is always an uphill battle, and more.

If you haven’t seen the 1883 trailer, the prequel series explores the Dutton family’s journey west through the Great Plains and how they ended up owning their expansive Montana ranch as seen on Yellowstone. 1883 also stars Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott, Isabel May, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hébert. Also, the two-episode series premiere brought in a massive 4.9 million total viewers, following its parent show Yellowstone, making the airing the biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015. Across the night, including the premiere, simulcasts, and encores, the premiere garnered over 6.4 million viewers.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: Tim McGraw on ‘1883,’ Taylor Sheridan’s Scripts, and Why He Wanted to Be Part of the 'Yellowstone' Prequel Series

Check out what LaMonica Garrett had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Finally, unlike some shows which are filmed on soundstages, 1883 was mostly filmed on location and you can easily see how challenging it must have been to make the series for everyone involved. If you’re a fan of Yellowstone I’m extremely confident you’ll love the series. For more on the series, you can watch my interview with Faith Hill and Isabel May.

LaMonica Garrett

How the series will remind you how tough it was during the time period for people traveling west.

Garrett on how many things could kill you back then.

Why the shoot has been so challenging.

Garrett talks about how this is the hardest job he’s ever had and making it is always an uphill battle.

How the cows and horses can sense bad weather coming and that makes filming even more challenging.

How they had 6 and 8 cameras plus drones to try and capture footage.

What is he excited for people to experience with Taylor Sheridan’s writing?

Image via Paramount+

Sam Elliott on ‘1883,’ What Taylor Sheridan Told Him Before Filming Began, and Why It’s Been Such a Challenging Shoot He also talks about his first movie job which was as an extra in ‘The Way West’ in 1967.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email