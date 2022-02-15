Well, he had an idea this would happen. Back when 1883 premiered in December, it quickly became Paramount+’s most-watched original series, with almost 5 million viewers streaming the first episode. Due to its success, the streaming platform decided that Dutton family fans deserve to see more of them. The prequel series to Yellowstone is now set to go further into following the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America.

The growing interest in 1883 also helped boost ratings for Yellowstone: by the end of Season 4, the Kevin Costner-led western series raked in over 10 million viewers that watched the season finale live, which was almost double the number of viewers from the previous season. Currently airing its freshman year (there are two more episodes to drop over the next couple of weeks until the season finale), 1883 has become one of Paramount+'s most important original series, and new content ordered by the platform will further explore the western and gritty universe.

Paramount+ is yet to offer details about what form this additional 1883 content will take – whether it’s a Season 2, a TV movie, or something else entirely, but the former would be a safe bet. Additionally, Paramount+ has ordered more content to expand on the Yellowstone universe: a new spin-off series titled 1932 is coming, and Season 5 of the flagship series has already been ordered.

Yellowstone, 1883 and the upcoming 1932 are all created by Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, who has written critically acclaimed movies like Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Wind River. He has also directed several episodes of Yellowstone and 1883, and executive producer David C. Glasser released an official statement in which he says working with Sheridan is a gift that keeps on giving:

“Taylor Sheridan has put roots down for the Dutton Family tree that stand strong and tall, with many branches that continue to engage record-breaking audiences. It is awe-inspiring to work with Taylor, ViacomCBS and the entire team on this universe.”

1883’s ensemble and star-studded cast features Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott, Grammy Award winners Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hébert.

Paramount+ premieres new episodes of 1883 on Sundays. Season 5 of Yellowstone and 1932 are yet to get a release window.

