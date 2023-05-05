Fans of the popular Western drama series Yellowstone can rejoice as the limited prequel series, 1883, is set to air a special broadcast on the Paramount Network. Unlike the flagship series which aired both on streaming and linearly, this will be the first time that 1883 will be coming to broadcast television. Starting on Sunday, June 18, fans will be able to re-watch the origin story of the Dutton family on the Paramount Network. As with the Blu-ray and DVD releases, the special broadcast will include extended featurettes at the end of each episode to take fans deeper into the making of the hit prequel series.

Created by Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan, 1883 first premiered in December 2021 exclusively on Paramount+, where all episodes of the limited series are still available to stream. The show follows the Dutton family's journey from Texas to Montana in the late 19th century exploring the family's struggles as they face the challenges of life on the frontier, including hostile terrain, unforgiving weather, and dangerous encounters with outlaws and other threats. 1883 features a star-studded cast led by Sam Elliott who portrays Shea Brennan, a tough cowboy who leads the Duttons on their journey, and country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the family's patriarch and matriarch.

Given the star-studded cast and popularity of the parent show, 1883 generated a lot of buzz and anticipation from fans and became an instant hit upon its premiere. Delivering yet another thrilling and engaging exploration of the American frontier, 1883 further solidified Yellowstone's popularity earning record numbers at Paramount+, a feat that it will likely replicate when it premieres on the network this June. The official teaser for 1883's special broadcast will debut during the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7. Other big names featured in 1883's cast are Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hébert.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: Donald Sutherland Joins the 'Yellowstone' Universe

The Yellowstone Universe Is Expanding Further

Earlier today, it was announced that Yellowstone will end its successful run after the ongoing Season 5. Even with the shock departure of the show's main cast Kevin Costner, the Yellowstone universe will continue without his presence. An anthology spin-off series Lawmen: Bass Reeves starring David Oyelowo is in the works as is another sequel series with Matthew McConaughey eyed for the main role.

1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story's full season special broadcast will begin airing on June 18 at 8 PM/PT on Paramount Network. Check out the original trailer 1883 below: