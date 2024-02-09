The Big Picture The Native American characters in the show 1883 , particularly Sam and his band of Comanche warriors, deserve their own follow-up series.

Exploring the stories of the Comanche people could add depth and authenticity to the Yellowstone universe, while the Western genre has traditionally portrayed them as villains in certain narratives.

Quanah Parker, a famous Comanche leader, is worth exploring further due to his fascinating life and unique spiritual beliefs.

Of all the shows in Taylor Sheridan’s famed Yellowstone Universe, perhaps none have been more critically acclaimed than 1883. The prequel series follows the origins of the Dutton family as they travel to Montana and settle on the land that would later grow into Kevin Costner’s cattle empire. But one of the more compelling tales told during this band of Dutton’s travels comes from the Native Americans they encounter along the way. If any Yellowstone characters deserve their own follow-up series, it’s Martin Sensmeier's Sam and his band of Comanche warriors.

‘1883’ Sets Up a Sequel Perfectly

Some might understandably want to see an 1883 sequel following LaMonica Garrett’s character and his newfound family, or maybe even a continuation of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s James and Margaret Dutton in the years between the prequel and those 1893 flashbacks seen in Yellowstone Season 4. But there’s actually a much better option. In 1883, Elsa (Isabel May) falls in love with and marries a Comanche warrior named Sam. Elsa and Sam share an electric bond that proves, by the end, not to be broken even by death itself. In fact, that’s part of the reason Sam calls his white bride “Lightening Yellow Hair.” Well, that and her striking blonde looks. But while 1883–which Taylor Sheridan always meant to be more like a “10-hour movie” rather than a continuing narrative—certainly sets up more frontier stories in its final moments, it’s the story of Sam and his people we’d like to see continue.

It would be easy to see Sam as the lead in his own spin-off series, especially due to the character’s devotion to the real-life Quanah Parker, a famed Comanche leader during this period (we’ll get to him in a bit). To that end, if Sheridan and company were to pursue an actual 1883 sequel, it might make more sense to frame it as a parallel adventure rather than a direct follow-up or continuation. After all, there are plenty of questions worth exploring in this world. What were Sam and his people up to before they met Elsa and her family? Where did the Comanche go afterward once they split up? 1883 introduces us to Native Americans from three different tribes––the Comanche, the Lakota, and the Crow––but we don't really get to see any of them interact. That too might be an interesting thread to follow given the Commanche history.

There’s no doubt that die-hard fans of the original miniseries would openly welcome another, even if it focuses on the same concurrent events through Sam’s perspective rather than his bride's. The series could even end the same way, with Elsa and Sam reunited in the spirit world, riding off into eternity with one another. It may even, perhaps, give us a better understanding of 1883's final moments. Is Sam dead too? Or can he, with supernatural eyes, see the spirit of his bride from afar––a spirit that continues to live on well into the next Yellowstone prequel? So far, we don't have a clear-cut answer, but a sequel might give us more clues to find out.

The Comanche People Have Stories That Could Be Told in the Yellowstone Universe

Taylor Sheridan seems to be fascinated by the Comanche Indians. They are often referenced throughout his work, most notably in the neo-Western crime picture Hell or High Water. But 1883 gives us a glimpse of these people in exile, and it only whets our appetite. There are many reasons to elaborate on this particular group of people, especially since they’re generally portrayed as the villains in some of your favorite classic Westerns. Even Revisionist Westerns such as The Searches frame the Comanches as the bad guys, at least at the start. Later Westerns, such as the made-for-TV trilogy Black Fox, initially introduced the Comanche as antagonists who kidnap and enslave American homesteaders. While there may be some historical basis for that, it's not the full story.

“Enemies to everyone,” Ben Foster’s character remarks concerning the meaning of "Comanche" in Hell or High Water, and that appears to be an apt description. Historically, the Comanches were a brutal people, though their reign over the southern plains was at an end by the time the Duttons would've crossed through. "There was even an attempt at one point to deny that Indians were warlike," noted historian S.C. Gwynne, author of Empire of the Summer Moon, a book Taylor Sheridan recently acquired the adaptation rights to (via NPR). "Comanches were incredibly warlike. They swept everyone off the Southern plains." Yet, they were eventually defeated when the U.S. government allowed the buffalo––the Comanche's main source of income––to be wiped out by non-Native hunters. General William Sherman was once quoted saying, "You kill the buffalo, you destroy the Indian's commissary." This wasn't far from the truth.

The juxtaposition between the Dutton's journey northward to Montana, which would plant the roots of their own land empire, and that of the Comanche people who were losing their traditional way of life is notable in 1883. Of course, we see these events almost entirely through the point of view of the Duttons (namely Elsa), but it's how these same happenings look through the eyes of Sam and Two Feathers (David Midthunder) that might make 1883 even more truthful. The Yellowstone Universe does a great job at highlighting how the American West was settled and the hardships that came with that but could easily dive deeper into the Native American stories that intertwine with these narratives. This is why we need a 1883 sequel series, though, admittedly, Taylor Sheridan seems to be doing his best.

Quanah Parker Is a Fascinating Comanche Leader Worth Exploring

A particular Comanche leader who is noted in 1883 is Quanah Parker, a man to whom Sam is devoted. Often called the "Last Chief of the Comanche," Parker was born to Chief Peta Nocona and Cynthia Ann Parker. If that name sounds familiar to you, you may have heard her story before. Cynthia Ann Parker was abducted when she was young during a Comanche raid on her home. She eventually was inducted into the tribe and became the wife of Peta Nocona, bearing him three children, including Quanah. Her story inspired the events of The Searchers and was also the direct basis for Mary McDonnell's character in the Kevin Costner epic Dances with Wolves. All things Yellowstone lead back to Costner, after all.

Eventually, Quanah Parker rose to prominence and began his own raids and fought off the buffalo hunters encroaching the plains (via Texas State Historical Association). But, eventually, Parker was forced to surrender, and he settled down and became a rancher. He also worked hard to secure his people's rights with Congress and even encouraged other Comanche to assimilate. Along the way, ranchers such as Charles Goodnight (played by Taylor Sheridan himself in 1883) helped the Comanche leader become a successful rancher who gave back to his community (including the white community) in any way he could (via the National Park Service). He even had ties to the historic Four Sixes Ranch, a ranch that Taylor Sheridan owns. Still a leader for his people, Parker––who went on to appear in the silent Western The Bank Robbery––lived a fascinating life, and Sam's allegiance to him in 1883 (at a time when Quanah was already defeated) only makes us wonder how these two might've interacted on screen.

Additionally, Parker had some unique spiritual beliefs that would prove a different angle to take on the relationship between Native Americans and Christianity. While 1923 tells of the very real horrors of the Catholic boarding schools, Quanah Parker had a different relationship with Christianity. For example, though Parker's son, White Parker, became a Protestant minister in the Methodist tradition (via TSHA), Parker himself founded the alternative Native American church movement. This off-shoot embraced the teachings of Christianity while keeping their cultural heritage––such as smoking peyote and polygamy––intact (via the University of Nebraska). "The White Man goes into his church house and talks about Jesus, but the Indian goes into his tipi and talks to Jesus," Parker is quoted as having once said, defending his particular religious views, which would be well worth detailing in a true 1883 sequel.

The Yellowstone Universe is Getting Better at Chronicling Native American Stories

As time goes on, the Yellowstone Universe has only gotten better when it comes to bringing Native American stories to life. Sure, it's no Longmire, and the flagship series seriously needs to find something for Gil Birmingham's Thomas Rainwater and Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton to do, but it's slowly progressing over time. Prequels like 1923 and 1883 certainly help to bring authentic Native history to light, including some of the ugliest parts. "I don't think that there is a more misrepresented group in American cinema than the Native American," Taylor Sheridan notes via YouTube, and while he admits that he can only do so much, he's fighting for these stories to be told.

Of course, Sheridan previously directed the feature film Wind River, which centers itself on the titular Indian Reservation in Wyoming, but that's not enough for him. On 1883, he was sure to bring authentic Native dress, language, and history to the screen, and he did so incredibly well. Martin Sensmeier, the actor who plays Sam, is no stranger to playing the part in Western productions, having also appeared in The Magnificent Seven and Westworld, though never as a leading man. His small but pivotal performance in 1883 only proves that Sensmeier is ready to lead the charge, and a true sequel to the Yellowstone prequel would give him that chance.

These days, Native American stories are being told across a plethora of different mediums. Marvel Studios' What If...? and Echo highlight the Mohawk and Choctaw tribes respectively, while 2022's Prey tells the Predator story through the eyes of a young Comanche. Likewise, shows like Dark Winds (Navajo), Reservation Dogs (Muscogee), and True Detective: Night Country (Iñupiat) are doing an excellent job of continuing this thread further. It seems like Hollywood is finally listening. There are other notable productions too. In many ways, Yellowstone helped pave the way, but Taylor Sheridan's ever-growing Western franchise still has more work to do––and we couldn't be more excited to see how it all plays out.

1883 can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+.

