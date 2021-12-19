With the first two episodes of 1883 premiering tonight on Paramount+, I recently got to speak with Faith Hill and Isabel May about making the Yellowstone prequel series. During the interview, they talked about why they love Taylor Sheridan’s scripts for 1883, what they’re most excited for people to see in the series, the many challenges of filming on location for both the cast and crew, how they started filming in extreme heat and now they’re filming in extreme cold, and more. In addition, Hill reveals making 1883 has been the toughest thing she's ever done.

If you haven’t seen the 1883 trailer, the prequel series was created by Taylor Sheridan, and it explores the Dutton family’s journey west through the Great Plains and how they ended up owning their expansive Montana ranch as seen on Yellowstone. 1883 also stars Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hébert.

Check out what Faith Hill and Isabel May had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Finally, unlike some shows which are filmed on soundstages, 1883 was mostly filmed on location and you can easily see how challenging it must have been to make the series for everyone involved. If you’re a fan of Yellowstone I’m extremely confident you’ll love the series.

Faith Hill and Isabel May

How making the show looks like it must have been a challenge due to filming on location and not on soundstages.

Hill says it’s the toughest thing she’s ever done.

How did they avoid getting a bad sunburn while filming?

How they started shooting in extreme heat and now they are filming in extreme cold with high winds.

What are they most excited for people to experience with Taylor Sheridan’s writing in the series?

