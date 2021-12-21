The series even beat out its parent show , with 4.9 million viewers during its premiere.

Good news for the Dutton family: the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 premiered this Sunday to record-breaking ratings for Paramount+, and has become the platform's most-watched original series, more than doubling the previous record across the service's platforms.

Additionally, the record-breaking premiere brought in a massive 4.9 million total viewers during its special premiere event on Paramount Network, which followed its parent show Yellowstone, making the airing the biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015. Across the night, including the premiere, simulcasts, and encores, the premiere garnered over 6.4 million viewers.

“The results of 1883’s debut are truly phenomenal," said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer of ViacomCBS Streaming. "The day one streaming numbers coupled with the results of the linear sampling effort, and social response from our audience show the tremendous promise for this series. We look forward to continuing on this epic journey with our subscribers.”

RELATED: Faith Hill and Isabel May on ‘1883,’ Why It’s Been Such a Challenging Shoot, and Why They Love Taylor Sheridan’s ScriptsChris McCarthy, President and CEO ViacomCBS Media Networks, joined in on the praise:

"We went big with 1883 - the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel - and it delivered big and shattered all records – as both the #1 most-watched original series premiere ever on Paramount+ and the biggest new cable premiere since 2015, with nearly five million viewers tuning in to Paramount Network Sunday's airing. Given the tremendous viewership on Paramount Network, I’m confident our strategy of sampling on the Paramount Network will drive awareness and viewers to Paramount+.”

And it's no wonder that 1883, created by Taylor Sheridan, has been such a success. Yellowstone itself has been a huge success for the Paramount Network — starring Kevin Costner and telling the story of the Dutton family, who own a large swath of land near Yellowstone National Park, the series has had several successful seasons in its own right. 1883 tells the story of the Dutton family ancestors as they forge their path in the Western United States, a hundred and some years before Yellowstone. The series features a star-studded cast, including Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Audiences can stream both Yellowstone and 1883 on Paramount+. The second episode of 1883 will air on the Paramount Network on December 26, 2021, at 9:15 PM ET.

