Paramount+ has struck gold with their original series Yellowstone which stars Kevin Costner as the sixth-generation patriarch Josh Dutton. The young streaming platform is doubling down on that success as they are gearing up for the next chapter in the Dutton family saga — 1883, which is scheduled to be released in December.

The prequel series is being billed as the origin story for the Duttons, following them on their travels west to the last portion of unclaimed territory in the Americas. Ultimately, their journey will see them putting down roots in Montana, which, as we know, will only prove to be the beginning of their legacy and expansion into more land.

The new series stars boast an impressive cast with the likes of country singers Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, working alongside Oscar nominee Sam Elliott and Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton. Also joining the highly anticipated prequel are Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert, Dawn Olivieri, Emma Malouff, Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Anna Fiamora, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur, Amanda Jaros, Noah Le Gros, and Martin Sensmeier.

1883 recently released a teaser trailer that promises to expand on the Dutton family history, while having them navigate the harsh terrains of the wild frontier in a post-Civil War era. The teaser highlights the struggles that are head of the Dutton family and the scars that they carry with them from their past lives as they seek a new and brighter future. Sheridan's handle on classic western tropes and themes is exemplary and here, they appear to be taken to an entirely new level. This is confirmed by the promotional image of a burned-out covered wagon that seems to indicate, that achieving your goals will require some hardships.

1883 was created by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan as part of the five-year deal he signed with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment. Sheridan has come a long way from playing the nosy sheriff on FX's Sons of Anarchy. His past writing credits include Denis Villeneuve's Sicario, Hell or High Water, and 2019's Wind River which reunited Marvel alums Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olson in a modern-day western, as well as the recent Those Who Wish Me Dead starring Angelina Jolie.

1883 will premiere on Paramount+ on December 19. You can catch up on the Dutton family as seasons 1-4 of Yellowstone are available on Paramount+. Check out the trailer and poster for the upcoming series below:

