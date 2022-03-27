Bayonne, in Hudson County, New Jersey, may soon be home to the largest film and television studio in the state. The decision to build the studio originates from the long-time wish to give a new life to an empty and unused property near Bayonne Bridge, on the southwest edge of the city. The city’s leaders have settled to bring a taste of Hollywood-style movie charm to Bayonne.

In 2020, efforts to revive 13 lots along First Street near Avenue A in the south increased as the city renovated the area’s zoning. This land, overlooking Staten Island, was rezoned to make film production its primary purpose. Now, two years later, the company Togus Urban Renewal has applied to construct a 1.5 million square foot film and television infrastructure that is undoubtedly ambitious.

The film and television studio that has been envisioned to occupy this lot has been dubbed 1888 Studios and includes an impressive total of 19 different buildings dedicated to a variety of aspects of the industry. The whole complex gives off a vibe of Hollywood during its golden age but modernized and aesthetically adjusted to the 21st century with an Art Deco flair.

Image via Gensler

Designed by Gensler, a San Francisco-based company, the 1888 Studios’ renderings that have been recently unveiled show a view of the main road across the site, which is lined with palm trees; the entrance to the Studios west of Bayonne Bridge; and an aerial view of the entire lot. We also get a look at the multiple facilities, from buildings to store equipment, to office structures, to production and post-production studios. Other facilities included in the plan are a lighting and grip building, a central utility plant, a utility yard, a recycling area, and a facilities yard. There will also be four underground parking structures that allow for over 2 thousand parking spaces.

The 1888 Studios project will be going before the Bayonne Planning Board for approval on Wednesday, March 30. This project would require the construction of a sixteen-foot-wide waterfront walkway on the land, which would need to be open to the public according to state legislation.

If the project goes forward, 1888 Studios will become the most expansive film and television studio in New Jersey, surpassing Cinelease Studios. With proposals for film productions abounding throughout the State in the last couple of years, this project surely will revitalize Bayonne, adding one more attraction to the city. Take a look at the rest of the artist renderings down below.

Image via Gensler

Image via Gensler

Image via Gensler

