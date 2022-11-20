The time travel and intricate narrative of Dark made the German series one of Netflix's most popular non-English language originals. Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the masterminds behind the hit drama, are at it again with their new project 1899. Set on a ship heading towards New York, a group of immigrants from all over the world seeks to fulfill their American dream. Yet, the trip proves to be far from ordinary when the passengers cross paths with the Prometheus, another migrant ship that was reportedly lost at sea. Their journey takes a horrifying turn as the group uncovers the Prometheus' history and how it connects to their past.

Given that 1899 is centered on multiethnic characters, the ensemble is filled with well-known names from different countries, and they all speak in their native languages. Here is a handy guide to all the characters and cast members you will see in the series.

Image via Netflix

Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin

Image via Netflix

One of the first female doctors in the UK, Maura is eager to finally work as a neurologist in the US. Although women were allowed to study medicine at the time, they weren't allowed to attend to patients in Europe. Actress Emily Beecham plays Maura, and she has previously starred in Into the Badlands and Pursuit of Love. In 2019, she even won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in Little Joe.

Andreas Pietchmann as Eyk Larsen

Image via Netflix

Eyk is the captain and he was responsible for changing the ship's course after seeing a distress signal coming from the Prometheus. In a way, the trip doesn't run smoothly because of his decision. As the story progresses, the audience will soon notice that the character hides some dark secrets and is under a lot of distress over a tragic loss. Fans of Dark will remember Andreas Pietchmann as The Stranger. The German actor has also participated in another Netflix production entitled Kitz, in which he plays Conny Breidenbacher.

Miguel Bernardeau as Ángel

Image via Netflix

The travelers on board come from both noble and middle-class backgrounds. Ángel falls into the first category as a wealthy Spaniard who couldn't care less for anything other than his own aspirations. He is also accompanied by his brother, a priest named Ramiro, on the trip to America.

Like his character, Miguel Bernardeau is an actor from Spain, and he has garnered much attention ever since his starring role in another Netflix original, Elite. After 1899, Bernardeau is expected to succeed Antonio Banderas in and as Zorro in the Prime Video adaptation.

José Pimentão as Ramiro

Image via Netflix

Ramiro is Ángel's brother, and he initially seems like a cowardly priest who always flees from trouble. However, as the story progresses, viewers will learn more about what he is hiding. José Pimentão is a Portuguese actor and musician who is better known for his participation in films like Valor da Vida and Al Berto.

Fflyn Edwards as The Boy

Image via Netflix

Silent and mysterious, Fflyn Edwards plays Elliot (mostly referred to as "The Boy"). Although he doesn't speak much to the other passengers, he does befriend Maura. Edwards is still an up-and-coming star, who has been credited in a series called The Snow Spider and in the film Her Majesty.

Aneurin Barnard as Daniel

Image via Netflix

Another mysterious addition to the group, Daniel keeps his identity and thoughts to himself. Aneurin Barnard plays the character in 1899, and he has participated in other high-end productions such as Dunkirk and The Goldfinch. The Welch actor and musician was also a part of the cast in the miniseries The White Queen.

Mathilde Ollivier as Clémence

Image via Lorenzo Agius/Netflix

Clémence is a newlywed from France looking to start a new chapter of her life with her husband Lucien in New York. However, he isn't as interested in their relationship as she is. The character is played by Mathilde Ollivier, who has had the opportunity to land a few roles on screen and walk on the runway. You've probably seen her before in films like Overlord and Boss Level.

Jonas Bloquet as Lucien

Image via Lorenzo Agius/Netflix

As previously mentioned, Lucien isn't thrilled to be married to Clémence but they are taking this journey together with the hopes of a new life. Jonas Bloquet plays the newlywed in the series and the Belgian actor is known for his role in the horror film The Nun, opposite of Taissa Farmiga.

Yann Gael as Jérôme

Image via Lorenzo Agius/Netflix

As a stowaway, Jérôme tries his best to remain unnoticed. Yet, he can't help being interested in Clémence and Lucien's dynamic as a couple. Yann Gael plays Jérôme, and he is another Netflix alum. He was on the cast of the Senegalese series Sakho & Mangane on Netflix.

Clara Rosager as Tove

Image via Lorenzo Agius/Netflix

Tove is the eldest and most outspoken sibling of a religious Danish family on board. She is pregnant and traveling to New York hopeful for a better future. In case you are wondering where you might've seen Clara Rosager before, she starred in Morbius and the second and third seasons of the Netflix series The Rain.

Maria Erwolter as Iben

Image via Netflix

Iben is the matriarch of the Danish family and a firm believer. Her goal is to launch a church when her family moves to the US. Maria Erwolter not only has a role in 1899, but she will also participate in the ensemble of the upcoming Netflix series Copenhagen Cowboy.

Alexandre Willaume as Anker

Image via Netflix

Anker is the patriarch of the family, and he is just as devoted to his faith as his wife Iben. Alexandre Willaume plays Anker and has worked with Netflix a few times before in shows like The Last Kingdom and Equinox.

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen as Krester

Image via Netflix

Tove's younger brother, Krester, is very protective of his family. Different from other characters that were mentioned before, his family isn't from the upper class, so they will travel at the lower level of the ship. The origin behind the scar on Krester's face is explained in the series. Like Willaume, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen has starred in other Netflix productions including Borgen and The Rain.

Rosalie Craig as Virginia

Image via Netflix

Back to the upperclassmen, Virginia is a British socialite that is traveling to New York on her own. She tries as much as possible to get to know the other passengers, but there are some that are more open than others. Before starring in 1899, stage and TV actor Rosalie Craig participated in a few episodes of Anatomy of a Scandal, Lovesick, and The Queen's Gambit.

Isabella Wei as Ling Yi

Image via Netflix

Ling Yi is a teenager who often dresses up as a geisha (a Japanese performing artist). However, if you listen to her conversations with Yuk Je, she normally speaks Cantonese. This already sparks some curiosity from the viewers. Hong Kong native Isabella Wei plays Ling Yi in 1899 and this is her debut appearance on screen. Prior to this project, Wei was primarily known as a dancer.

Gabby Wong as Yuk Je

Image via Lorenzo Agius/Netflix

At first, it seems like Yuk Je is accompanying Ling Yi on the trip as her servant. Yet, the more viewers sense their connection, the more they suspect that she is lying about her identity. Also born in Hong Kong, Gabby Wong moved to London to pursue a career in theater and worked in multiple productions at the National Theatre. Her previous appearances on screen include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, where she played Wona Goban.

Maciej Musiał as Olek

Image via Lorenzo Agius/Netflix

Olek is a coal boy from Poland and he works tirelessly on the ship. During his spare time, he forms bonds with other outcasts on board. Maciej Musial is an actor and famous TV personality in Poland, having co-presented The Voice. Many might know him from other Netflix hits, such as The Witcher and 1983.