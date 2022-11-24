On November 18th, the newest mystery horror show, 1899 from the minds behind Dark, one of Netflix's biggest hits, debuted on the streaming service after being one of the most anticipated shows on this platform. The program is a multilingual German serial with an ensemble cast from various backgrounds who speak various languages throughout, sparkling interests from distinct areas of audiences.

Consequently, it is not surprising that members of the characters can be easily recognized by fans due to their prior performances in other projects before 1899. The cast of 1899 has already demonstrated their talents in a wide range, from critically acclaimed drama comedies to action horror, and they are now applying their capabilities to their most recent joint production.

Emily Beecham – 'The Pursuit of Love' (2021 - )

Prior to playing Maura Franklin, a neurologist and one of the first female doctors in the UK who emigrated to America on her own in 1899, Emily Beecham played in a romance drama TV miniseries, The Pursuit of Love which is based on Nancy Mitford's 1945 novel of the same name.

The plot takes place in Europe between the two World Wars and revolves around the exploits of bright, daring Linda Radlett (Lily James) and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan (Beecham). The show is praised for being a sophisticated, refined coming-of-age story, a delightful love letter to young ladies who dare to want more than society says they are permitted to have, then or now.

Emily Beecham – 'Into the Badlands' (2015 - 2019)

Fans may also find Beecham familiar since she had also been featured in numerous popular projects such as AMC’s Into the Badlands. The series takes place 500 years in the future when war has destroyed the entire planet. There is the existence of The Barons, a group of seven men and women who each govern a portion of the Badlands, a region of former North American states, and command armies of deadly combatants known as Clippers.

The show centers on a warrior named Sunny (Daniel Wu) and a young boy, M.K. (Aramis Knight) who travel through The Badlands together in search of wisdom. Beecham portrayed Minerva, often known as The Widow, the latest baron of the Badlands and a masterful martial artist.

Emily Beecham – 'Daphne' (2017)

Beecham is also a well-known face in the comedy-drama genre for which she once appeared in Daphne, a film by Peter Mackie Burns. The film follows the titular character, 31, and a Londoner who is at a crossroads in her life. Then one evening, a startling occurrence gradually but steadily compels her to face this existential limbo and begin taking a close look at the person she has become.

Daphne is believed to be an interesting character study case and with Beecham’s nuanced and complex performance as the character, it’s also a rare presentation fans don’t often see on TV.

Aneurin Barnard – 'Barkskins' (2020 - )

Before making an appearance in 1899 as an enigmatic man subsequently identified as Daniel Solace who was aboard the Kerberos and seductively approaches Maura Franklin, Aneurin Barnard portrayed an agent of Hudson’s Bay Company named Hamish Goames, in a historical drama TV show, Barkskins.

Based on Annie Proulx's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, Barkskins follows a diverse collection of outcasts as they struggle to survive harsh challenges, conflicting goals, and complicated loyalties in late 1600s New France, a crossroads of civilization. Although critics do not well laud the show, fans should still watch it because it is one of many excellent sci-fi series about climate change.

Aneurin Barnard – 'Dunkirk' (2017)

Prior to all that, Barnard also appeared in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster, Dunkirk in 2017 as Gibson, a soldier who was first introduced while burying a body. Dunkirk is a war film written, directed, and produced by Nolan that, through the perspectives of the land, sea, and air, portrays the Dunkirk evacuation during World War II.

The film is considered to be the most important Dunkirk movie to date and is the outcome of Nolan's remarkable tribute to the survivors and the enormous sacrifices of the British people. The movie underlines the value of perseverance even in the most hopeless circumstances, when everything seems lost, and defends the battle of the unnamed heroes.

Andreas Pietschmann – 'Dark' (2017 - 2020)

Andreas Pietschmann previously worked with 1899's creators, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, on their last project, Dark, before making his latest appearance in 1899 as Eyk Larsen, the ship's weathered captain. Pietschmann portrayed a character named “The Stranger” in Dark.

Dark is a German sci-fi TV show that is set in the wake of a child's disappearance, the story follows residents from the fictional German community of Winden as they look for the truth. They investigate ties between four separated families in order to decipher a dark, multigenerational time travel scheme. Dark is one of the best time-travel shows ever and is widely respected by both fans and reviewers.

Miguel Bernardeau – 'Elite' (2018 - )

In 1899, Miguel Bernardeau played a wealthy Spaniard named Ángel, who traveled with a dubious-looking priest. Prior to that, he gained fame for playing affluent student Guzmán Nunier Osuna in the Spanish teen drama television series Elite.

The series is set in a fictional elite high school, Las Encinas, and follows the relationship between the students and three transfer teenage students who got in through a scholarship program. Although Elite examines teen drama clichés, it also addresses more contemporary topics and shows many angles to these tropes. Elite got favorable reviews from critics, many of whom praised the script, acting, and portrayal of mature subjects in the series and referred to it as a "guilty pleasure."

Yann Gael – 'Saloum' (2021)

Yann Gael had participated in a variety of productions before playing Jérôme, a French stowaway in 1899, one of which is Saloum. Saloum is a horror-thriller that was made in Senegal and was directed by Congolese filmmaker Jean Luc Herbulot. The movie centers on Bangui's Hyenas, an elite group of mercenaries who rescue a drug dealer and his gold bricks during the 2003 coup in Guinea-Bissau. Gael portrayed the band’s leader, Chaka.

Saloum is a genre-defying masterpiece that masterfully combines a revenge story with elements of horror, action, and Westerns. Moreover, the brilliance of Saloum is in the characters as much as it is in the backdrop, the director, and the cinematography, making it one of the must-watch movies of 2021.

Mathilde Ollivier – 'Overlord' (2018)

Mathilde Ollivier previously portrayed Chloe Laurent, a French citizen who assists the trapped paratroopers in the 2018 movie, Overlord, before playing Clémence, a young woman from the Paris aristocracy, accompanied by her recently wed husband Lucien (Jonas Bloquet) in the recent Netflix’s mystery horror show.

Overlord is an action horror film directed by Julius Avery and revolves around several American soldiers who, the day before D-Day, are thrown behind enemy lines and come across horrifying Nazi experiments. Overlord is a humorous supernatural military film with excellent action and even better-looking bloody corpses that will certainly satisfy viewers’ need for action horror.

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen & Clara Rosager – 'The Rain' (2018 - 2020)

1899 isn’t the first project that Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, who played Krester, a young Danish man with a mysterious scar on his face, and Clara Rosager, who portrayed his older pregnant sister Tove, have worked on together. Prior to their appearances on Netflix’s latest hit, the two once appeared on The Rain.

The Rain is a Danish post-apocalyptic TV series taking place six years after a vicious illness spread by rain nearly wiped out everyone in Scandinavia. The show follows Simone (Alba August) and Rasmus (Tønnesen) two Danish siblings, who seek refuge in a bunker and emerge for their scientist father 6 years later. Rosager appeared later on the show in season 2 as Sarah, Rasmus’s first victim who later is revived after contracting the disease.

