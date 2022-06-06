As part of today’s Geeked Week event, Netflix released the first trailer for their upcoming German series, 1899. On Twitter, the streamer announced that the show might be our next obsession. Why, do you ask? It hails from the same creators of Dark, the immensely popular sci-fi series that ran for three seasons on the platform. The story centers around a group of European immigrants who, en route to New York, come across a ship adrift in the middle of the ocean – and this is the beginning of their nightmare.

The first teaser trailer reveals that fans of Dark will be right at home with the story, which is brimming with mysteries, curious artifacts and symbols, cryptic individuals, important dates, and gloomy cinematography. Even though the Dark elements feel familiar, a story filled with mysteries is hardly a bad thing, and it looks like we can already start forming some theories as to what inhabits the lost ship.

In addition, the trailer reveals 1899’s production values, which extend to a huge cast, intricate scenarios, impressive costume designs, and ambitious special effects. Story-wise, the narration suggests that observation will be key to unveiling whichever secrets and riddles that the series will throw at us, and shifting our perspective will be necessary to fully grasp it. So it’ll soon be time to speculate.

Image via Netflix

When speaking to Deadline about their new show, series creators, Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, revealed that there will be no time travel in 1899 – the main plot point of Dark – because they’ve quite literally been there, done that: “We don’t repeat ourselves, we really hate that, but it’s going to be a fun puzzle for the audience.” They also revealed that most of the fun will lay in figuring out each character’s mystery: “All the passengers on the ship are traveling with secrets that they don’t want to get out. It’s built like a puzzle again.”

Set to be a multilingual series, the series features Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones), Alexandre Willaume (The Wheel of Time), Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk), Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen (The Rain), Mathilde Ollivier (Overlord), Miguel Bernardeau (Elite), Clara Rosager (Morbius), Richard Hope (Broadchurch), and Jonas Bloquet (Elle).

Netflix is yet to announce the release date for Season 1 of 1899, but check out the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: