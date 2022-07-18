From the stables of the creators of German science fiction thriller, Dark comes another spellbinding fright-filled film that would sure leave hearts racing. 1899 is the second project in Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese’s deal with Netflix and promises to be as compelling as the first. Though consistent with their stylistic penchant for serving up dread and thrill in equal measure, this project takes on a slightly different trajectory, one tilted more towards mystery with less time travel incorporated into the plot.

A truly international show keen to project the linguistic diversity of Europe,1899 has multiple European languages spoken in the film. From Polish to French, Spanish, and German, it is a fitting montage of European culture. An ambitious project, 1899 was produced using the latest cutting-edge technology to render its visual effects. A video game engine is employed to create virtual sets and the motion graphics allow for high-level in-camera edits.

1899 follows a group of immigrants from diverse backgrounds traveling from Europe to New York in search of new opportunities. Set in the year 1899, just at the turn of the new century, the passengers are united in optimism about what the future holds until they encounter another migrant ship adrift on the open sea. A hitherto uncomplicated journey to the promised land turns into a horrifying nightmare of staggering proportions. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming period mystery-horror TV series, including cast, story, release date, filming info, and more.

Image via Netflix

Related:More 'Fear Street' Films May Be Coming to Netflix

While the full trailer is yet to be released by Netflix, a minute-long teaser dropped on June 6, 2022, giving fans a little idea of what to expect. Fans of Dark will be familiar with the heavy use of cryptic symbols and strange-looking artifacts. It is back in 1899!. The first clip shows a bewildered group of passengers and a voice asking why they think they are on this ship. The response is that they are all running away from something. The following scenes reveal the passenger's encounter with another ship. This ship seems to bring with its horror. There are scenes of impressive costume designs and special effects that speak to the sophistication of the project. As with most teasers, it leaves you with more questions than answers, and for a mystery horror, the paucity of answers is even much more visible.

When Is 1899 Releasing?

Image via Netflix

Netflix is yet to announce the exact date for the release of 1899. The closest to a specific date is that the series will drop in the Autumn/Winter of 2022. The pilot episode is titled The Ship and the series comprises eight episodes, with each running for 60 minutes.

Who Is in 1899’s Cast?

1899 boasts an international ensemble cast. Emily Beecham will be playing the role of Maura Franklin. She is best known for her role as Alice Woodard in the drama Litte Joe. Her other films include The Pursuit of Love, Hail Caesar!, and Cruella. Fans of Dark would remember Andreas Pietschmann who played the grown-up Jonas. This time around he would star as Eyk Larsen in 1899. Welsh actor Aneurin Barnard, known for playing Davey in Hunky Dory, and Gibson in Dunkirk will also be on the series. Elite’s Miguel Bernardeau and The Rain’s Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen are on the cast. Other actors from across Europe include Spanish actor Miguel Bernardeau, French actress Mathilde Ollivier, English actress Rosalie Craig, Polish actor Maciej Musial, and Belgian actor Jonas Bloquet. Other cast members include Gabby Wong, Fflyn Edwards, Yann Gael, José Pimentão, Martin Greis-Rosenthal, Anton Lesser, Maria Erwolter, and Isabella Wei. These actors will speak in their native languages.

When Was 1899 Filmed?

Though 1899 has been in the works since 2018, filming officially commenced on the 3rd of May 2021 after it was pushed back for 3 months. Filming for the series wrapped in November 2022.

Who Is Making 1899?

Image via Netflix

In 2018, Netflix signed a deal with German directorial tag team Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar to create films over an initial five-year period. The first product of that alliance was the science fiction thriller TV series Dark which ran for three seasons from 2017 to 2020. 1899 is an offshoot of that earlier arrangement. The film is produced by Dark Ways, a Berlin-based production company owned by Friese and Odar. At the virtual production stage, Film tech companies Arri, Faber, and Framestore were brought in. A production process heavily reliant on technology, 1899 was filmed in a state-of-the-art virtual production facility called Volume which is Europe’s largest virtual production site owned by Dark Bay - a company controlled by filmmakers Friese and Odar. The project is the first to be fully funded by the German Motion Picture Fund via the Investment Bank of Brandenburg to the tune of 10 million Euros.

Related:Lee Daniels' Netflix Horror 'The Deliverance' Adds Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, and More

What Is 1899 about?

The plot follows the voyage of a collection of immigrants traveling to New York from Europe. The passengers consist of various European nationalities, united by their hopes of a better life in a new continent. They are optimistic about the dawn of a new century and look forward to a hitch-free trip until they stumble upon another migrant ship adrift on the open sea that had gone missing for months. This encounter uncovers an intriguing web of secrets, some of which are personal to the travelers. Indeed it seems they are all running from something. At the center, is a mysterious passenger Maura Franklin (Emily Beecham). The chaos is complicated by the fact that these passengers come from all parts of Europe, Poland, France, Germany, Spain, and England. It's a clash of cultures and some people have a hard time communicating effectively.

The official synopsis provided by Netflix reads: