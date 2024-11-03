Jinger Duggar Vuolo recently spoke about her family's discontent with the editing choices made on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. The two TLC series captured the lives of her large family and presented their traditions and religious lifestyle. According to Vuolo, the presentation didn't always reflect their true personalities. Some editing choices on the reality series made her and her siblings look overly dramatic or highlighted unintended conflicts.

During an episode of The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast, the 30-year-old described how the family felt their behavior was sometimes misrepresented. She recalled instances where her reactions were paired with other dialogue, creating tension that wasn't there. "I didn't mean that," she said, referring to the moments when her facial expressions, such as an eye roll, were used to imply criticism toward her parents.

Beyond portraying the family dynamics, the show also blurred the line between real memories and manufactured storylines. Vuolo noted how their genuine home videos eventually gave way to staged content meant for audiences. In the podcast, Vuolo said that the authentic footage captured "faded into the background," and what aired sometimes felt far from their reality. This shift made it challenging for the Duggar family to feel truly represented in the show.

Why Did The Duggars Revisit Their Own Show?

According to Jinger Duggar Vuolo, they often watched "rough cuts" of the show. While there could be multiple reasons for that, the star disclosed one of them. She said the family watched rough cuts to see if TLC "put in anything like that." Vuolo's statements in the podcast also give an impression that the show became their way of preserving memories like family trips and special events.

For Jinger Duggar Vuolo, these episodes were like "home videos," with the added twist of TLC's production team editing and re-arranging events to fit the network's narrative. However, over time, the family saw a difference between their memories and the polished, edited version that aired. Jinger Duggar Vuolo noted that authentic moments, like candid home footage, were gradually replaced by "fully produced home videos" meant for television drama.

Now that the Duggar reality TV days have ended, Jinger Duggar Vuolo is interested in sharing the archived episodes with her children to show them glimpses of her upbringing. This perspective also offers a fresh take on why Duggars value watching reruns, even if not every scene reflects their experience.

As Jinger Duggar Vuolo looks back on her time in the public eye, her reflections reveal a complex relationship with reality TV's portrayal. This duality of authenticity and artifice in reality TV gives her young children a unique, if partially constructed, window into their mother's childhood.

19 Kids and Counting was canceled in 2015, but fans can still stream it on Apple TV and Google Play.

