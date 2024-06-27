The Big Picture Josh Duggar's appeal was denied; he faces 151 months in prison and a $10,000 fine for child pornography.

Duggar's defense of claiming someone else put the content on his device failed, as he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Previously, Duggar faced allegations of sexually molesting teenage girls, including his sisters, which his father, Jim Bob, hid.

19 Kids and Counting alum Josh Duggar is in hot water for his child pornography case. The Supreme Court has just denied the former reality star’s appeal against his May 2022 sentencing. As a result, Duggar is still looking at 151 months in prison and a $10,000 fine for downloading and possessing explicit content involving minors. While he had hoped to overturn his 12-year prison sentence, Duggar is now expected to remain behind bars till 2032. He is also ordered to serve 20 years of supervised release after his prison term.

The reality star and father of seven was arrested back in April 2021 after the authorities discovered child porn on his work computer. As reported by AP, a Justice Department representative testified that inappropriate images of children as young as 12 had been downloaded onto Duggar’s computer in 2020.

The former TLC star was taken to trial seven months after the initial arrest and was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography. Duggar’s defense attorney claimed that someone else had downloaded the explicit content onto the TLC alum’s computer. However, despite these claims, the jury upheld their verdict against Duggar.

This Isn’t the First Time Josh Duggar Has Faced Allegations of This Nature

19 Kids and Counting was canceled back in 2015 after Duggar was accused of sexually molesting teenage girls, including four of his sisters, along with a babysitter. According to court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, Josh Duggar’s father Jim Bob Duggar played a huge role in hiding his son’s crimes.

The court documents state that Duggar admitted to “fondling a minor’s breasts while she slept” in 2022. His father did not report the incident to the police until 2006. Jim Bob Duggar also refused to let the authorities interview his son when the felony investigation was opened the same year. However, charges were not pressed at the time. Jim Bob Duggar claimed that their family friend and Arkansas state trooper Joseph Hutchens gave Josh Duggar a “stern talk” following the investigation. Ironically, though Hutchens himself is currently behind bars for child pornography.

The 2023 docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets revealed the Duggar family’s deep affiliation with their church. To deal with the allegations against his son, Jim Bob consulted church elders and put Josh in a 3-month Christian Treatment Program. However, Josh’s mother, Michelle Duggar, claims that he was staying with a family friend and never actually received counseling.

19 Kids and Counting A reality show that follows the Duggar family, showcasing the experiences of parents Jim Bob and Michelle and their 19 children. The series documents their everyday life, from managing household chores and homeschooling to celebrating milestones and navigating the complexities of a large family. Viewers are given an intimate look at their close-knit family relationships and the principles that guide their lives, emphasizing their commitment to faith and family values. Release Date September 29, 2008 Cast Jim Bob Duggar , Michelle Duggar , Jill Dillard , Josh Duggar , Jinger Vuolo Seasons 15

