The Duggar family just keeps growing! Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar are moving fast as they are expecting their third daughter together. The duo welcomed their second daughter, Brielle Grace, back in February 2024, and just a little over a year before that, they welcomed their first child, Brynley Noelle, in December 2022.

19 Kids and Counting alum Jeremiah Duggar just can’t help but bask in the joy of being a girl dad! On December 25, 2024, he and his wife shared a joint post on Instagram announcing that they were expecting their third child together. The post featured the couple, along with their two daughters, holding a pair of pink crochet booties. The expectant parents captioned the post with the following words teasing the arrival of the new addition to their family along with pink sparkle-heart emojis:

“Life with our little girls has been wonderful and we are so excited about adding a third little girl to this group late next spring!!”

The couple’s daughters will all be closer together in age, considering the back-to-back pregnancies. However, considering that Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar had gotten engaged just two months after making their relationship public, at this point, it's safe to say that they're here to move fast! Jeremiah Duggar had taken things to his Instagram account back then as well to share snaps from their proposal, and we're happy to see that the excitement hasn't dimmed down at all.

The Duggar Family Matriarch Recently Made a Rare Appearance Alongside Nine Daughters

Given the fact that Jeremiah Duggar comes from a family with 19 kids — including himself — it’s no surprise that he’s expanding his family with his wife, Hannah Duggar. His mother, Michelle Duggar, who shares 19 kids with her husband, Jim Bob Duggar, made a rare appearance on social media in a video alongside her nine daughters.

The Duggars were basking in the holiday spirit in an Instagram video posted on Joy-Anna Forsyth’s handle. The video featured Michelle Duggar with her daughters, Jana Marie Wissmann, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, Jill Duggar Dillard, Johannah Duggar, Joy-Anna Forsyth, Jennifer Duggar, Jordyn-Grace Makiya Duggar and Josie Brooklyn Duggar. The 19 Kids and Counting alum threw a video credit shoutout to her brother, James Duggar. Fans were gushing in the comments section at the reunion, and some were quick to note how a majority of the ladies were wearing pants in the video. The outfit choice gained attention because the Duggar sisters grew up wearing only skirts and dresses due to their outlook on modesty. 19 Kids and Counting ran for ten seasons before getting canceled in 2015. You can stream all seasons of the show on Apple TV.

