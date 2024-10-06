The former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar may be in prison until 2032, but those years behind bars may be a little more fun for the disgraced TLC star. In December 2021, Duggar started serving his 151-month sentence for receiving and possessing child pornography, which he swears that someone else put on his device. Now The U.S. Sun has provided an update on his life behind bars, and everything is rosy…literally.

The U.S. Sun reported that Duggar has now moved into a special privileges dorm, which has been renovated with flowers. According to an insider source, the prison “finished painting the walls and getting flowers put into Dorm 6,” which also has “washers and dryers, microwaves, and more”. The source confirms that they are turning the dorm into an “honors dorm,” as the prison is trying to create a dorm for “model inmates”.

According to the insider source, anyone who resides in an “honors” dorm is unable to take “any disciplinary actions for a certain amount of time, has to have a job and must sign a code of conduct agreement”. However, the source then goes on to say that Duggar may be getting “special treatment,” as he does not meet the requirements of an “honors dorm”.

The Disgraced ‘19 Kids and Counting’ Star’s Life Behind Bars

Image via TLC

After being sentenced for receiving and possessing child pornography, The 19 Kids and Counting star appealed his sentence. In his appeal, he claimed that someone else put the content on his device, but the Supreme Court remained unmoved by his defense. In addition to the 151-month sentence, he was ordered to pay a $10k fine and was also sentenced to 20 years of supervised release.

The insider source claimed that Duggar did not meet the requirements of an honors dorm as he was sent to a Special Housing Unit in February 2023 for sneaking contraband into the prison. He was released a month later. Stating that Duggar is “getting a degree,” they said that because he is getting a degree, the prison is counting that as “an exception,” meaning he can stay in the honors dorm. However, the rules would have normally disqualified him from the dorms because of his time in the SHU, but the prison “decided to waive that for him”.

Duggar was first initially accused of the crime in May 2019 before being arrested in 2021 and held without bail. It was last reported that since being in prison, Duggar has been signing autographs on newspapers about him for his fellow prisoner’s family members, and he has also been taking part in physical activity. Since being in prison, it was also reported that his brother Joseph Duggar and brother-in-law David Waller paid him a visit last March. Counting on can be streamed on Discovery+

19 Kids and Counting A reality show that follows the Duggar family, showcasing the experiences of parents Jim Bob and Michelle and their 19 children. The series documents their everyday life, from managing household chores and homeschooling to celebrating milestones and navigating the complexities of a large family. Viewers are given an intimate look at their close-knit family relationships and the principles that guide their lives, emphasizing their commitment to faith and family values. Release Date September 29, 2008 Cast Jim Bob Duggar , Michelle Duggar , Jill Dillard , Josh Duggar , Jinger Vuolo Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 10

