Exclusive ‘1917’ Behind-the-Scenes Clip Reveals How They Dug 1 Mile of Trenches

We at Collider are happy to bring you an exclusive look behind the scenes of Sam Mendes’ Oscar-winning World War I thriller 1917. This clip comes from the home video release of the film, which is currently available on Digital HD and was released on Blu-ray and DVD today!

In this bonus features clip, Mendes and his team talk about building the extensive trenches set for the movie, which was complicated by the fact that the film all played out as if it was one single shot. Which meant that they couldn’t cut and move to different areas, but instead built as much of the trenches in a single go as possible. They constructed a full mile of trenches when all was said and done, to replicate the experience of soldiers who spent months near No Man’s Land. The trenches, of course, play a major role in the opening scene of the film, as we follow two soldiers to receive orders and then make their way out of the trenches to venture into No Man’s Land.

1917 is a truly stunning cinematic achievement, and it came away with three Oscar wins including Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound Mixing. You’d be a fool for not giving this one a go, so have at it.

Check out our exclusive 1917 clip below. The film is now available to own on Digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.