‘1917’ Digital, 4K, and Blu-Ray Details Revealed

1917 blew the damn roof off of my brain cage and shattered the damn siding off of my heart walls. It’s a very good movie, is what I’m saying. And if you haven’t seen the “presented in one shot” World War I epic from maestros Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins (who won an Academy Award for this film’s seamless cinematography), now’s your chance to rectify. 1917 comes to digital services March 10, and then to 4K and blu-ray March 24 — all alongside a slew of special features.

The film, a real-time war film (horror film?) centered by incredible work from performers George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, is a feat of moviemaking, the result of countless hours and hard work from the top folks of their craft. And you’ll pleased to know every home release of the film includes features showing exactly how Mendes drew the story from personal experience, how Deakins pulled off these wild shots, and how the cast effectively rendered such harrowing experiences. And I know digital media is all the rage these days, but if you’ve got the technology to do it, I highly recommend getting this flick on 4K blu-ray. This film deserves to be experienced in the best resolution on the best home screen possible, and that is far and away the best way to do it.

The official release dates, film synopsis, bonus content, and blu-ray cover art for 1917 is all below. For more on the film, check out a 3-hour conversation with Mendes alongside other excellent filmmakers. Plus: our own Q&A with Mendes, Deakins, and editor Lee Smith.