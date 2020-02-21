‘1917’ Digital, 4K, and Blu-Ray Details Revealed

1917 blew the damn roof off of my brain cage and shattered the damn siding off of my heart walls. It’s a very good movie, is what I’m saying. And if you haven’t seen the “presented in one shot” World War I epic from maestros Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins (who won an Academy Award for this film’s seamless cinematography), now’s your chance to rectify. 1917 comes to digital services March 10, and then to 4K and blu-ray March 24 — all alongside a slew of special features.
The film, a real-time war film (horror film?) centered by incredible work from performers George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, is a feat of moviemaking, the result of countless hours and hard work from the top folks of their craft. And you’ll pleased to know every home release of the film includes features showing exactly how Mendes drew the story from personal experience, how Deakins pulled off these wild shots, and how the cast effectively rendered such harrowing experiences. And I know digital media is all the rage these days, but if you’ve got the technology to do it, I highly recommend getting this flick on 4K blu-ray. This film deserves to be experienced in the best resolution on the best home screen possible, and that is far and away the best way to do it.
The official release dates, film synopsis, bonus content, and blu-ray cover art for 1917 is all below. For more on the film, check out a 3-hour conversation with Mendes alongside other excellent filmmakers. Plus: our own Q&A with Mendes, Deakins, and editor Lee Smith.
In 1917 at the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (MacKay) and Blake (Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake’s own brother among them. 1917 comes to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM and DVD with bonus content showcasing the incredible craft and artistry behind the immersive feature, including a detailed look into the production design, how the film engineered a one shot, 360-degree format and interviews with the cast and crew.
BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL:
The Weight of the World: Sam Mendes – Academy Award® winner Sam Mendes discusses his personal connection to World War 1.
Allied Forces: Making 1917 – Learn how the one shot, 360-degree format was executed and the pivotal role Academy Award® winner Roger Deakins served in bringing Sam Mendes’ vision to life.
The Music of 1917 – Composer Thomas Newman and filmmakers discuss the important role of the Academy Award®-nominated score.
In The Trenches – Go behind the scenes with the cast of 1917.
Recreating History – Filmmakers offer a detailed look at the production design challenges of recreating the First World War.
Feature Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Sam Mendes.
Feature Commentary with Director of Photography Roger Deakins.