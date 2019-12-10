L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Screening of ‘1917’ with Deakins/Mendes Q&A!

0

Over the last few years, Collider has hosted a lot of cool screenings at ArcLight Cinemas and IMAX HQ. We’ve had some of the biggest filmmakers do extended Q&As and answer tons of fan questions. So when I say we’re about to host one of the biggest screenings we’ve ever done, you know it has to be special.

Next week, on December 17th at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood at 7pm, Collider is partnering up with Universal Pictures and ArcLight for an early screening of one of the year’s best films, 1917, and after the screening ends we will have director Sam Mendes, cinematographer Roger Deakins, and editor Lee Smith for our Q&A! As a huge fan of all of their work, I couldn’t be more excited to host this event.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, 1917 stars Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay as two young soldiers fighting in World War I who are tasked with getting important information about an impending and catastrophic attack on British forces in the right hands across enemy lines. However, in an effort to tell the story in a unique way, the filmmakers designed 1917 to take place without any cuts. So from the moment the film starts until the final frame, you’re in the heart of World War I and will have a completely different appreciation of what soldiers go through in war.

Everything about this movie is exceptionally made, from the performances by all the actors to the way the film puts you on the front lines of war. 1917 is a stunning cinematic achievement and one of the greatest war films I’ve ever seen. I cannot recommend this film enough. 1917 also stars Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Scott, Mark Strong, and Richard Madden. For more on the film, I recommend reading Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.

If you’re wondering how you can get into this screening, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See 1917.” Since demand for this one will be extremely high, in the body of the email please include why you should be one of the people that get to attend the screening. In addition, you need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until noon on Sunday, December 15th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, the screening is at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood on December 17th at 7pm.

Hope to see you next week!

Here’s the official synopsis for 1917: