Watch ‘1917’ Stars George Mackay and Dean-Charles Chapman’s ‘FYC’ Q&A

1917 stars George Mackay and Dean-Charles Chapman sat down with For Your Consideration host Scott Mantz as part of the FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Cinemas.

The screening took place before Sam Mendes‘ World War I drama shocked Hollywood by winning the Golden Globes for Best Picture and Best Director, and well before the film received 10 Oscar nominations earlier this week.

In the video above, you’ll hear Mackay and Chapman share their first impressions of the film after watching a rough cut, as well as details of their first chemistry read together. Neither actor knew much about the project prior to auditioning, as Mendes wanted to keep his prospective stars on their toes.

Once they were cast, however, they both began training for the physically-demanding roles, and they also did some historical research with Mendes and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns. When shooting finally began, they had to learn to treat the camera like a third character, as the choreography between the actors and the camera operator had to be perfect.

Another that that had to be perfect was the weather, and Scott asks the duo how the production adjusted when the weather wasn’t cooperating. Mackay also talked about the challenges of shooting in water, while Chapman revealed that he cried at one point, as the long takes took a toll on him, since it’s hard to sustain emotion for that long, especially when there’s adrenaline surging through your body.

For Mackay and Chapman, there was no high like completing a successful take, because they knew that take would be part of the finished film. 1917 was a personal picture for Mendes, who dedicated the film to his father. Audiences have taken to it, as the movie grossed more than $30 million its opening weekend.

For Mackay and Chapman, there was no high like completing a successful take, because they knew that take would be part of the finished film. 1917 was a personal picture for Mendes, who dedicated the film to his father. Audiences have taken to it, as the movie grossed more than $30 million its opening weekend.