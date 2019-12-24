‘1917’ Stars George MacKay & Dean-Charles Chapman on the Film’s “Hidden Story”

0

–

Sam Mendes brings the First World War to screen in thrilling fashion with his new film 1917, opening in US theatres on Christmas Day. The film, presented as one interrupted shot, follows two young soldiers (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) in the Spring of 1917. With the Germans seemingly in retreat, the two young men are tasked with an incredibly dangerous task. They are ordered to deliver a message to British troops deep in enemy territory who are about to walk into an ambush which could see 1600 British soldiers killed, with one of the men’s brothers amongst them. Against the clock with a seemingly impossible task, the film charts in real-time the dangers and perils that the two men come across on their journey. The film, co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, also features appearances from such great British character actors as Andrew Scott, Mark Strong, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch.

A very immediate, thrilling and nerve-racking experience, 1917 is both a technical marvel and a fascinating depiction of what it might have been like to be on the front in the War to end all wars. With exceptional work of regular Mendes collaborators such as cinematographer Roger Deakins and composer Thomas Newman to everyone both on and behind the screen each individual brings their A-game to present a war film experience unlike any other. You can check out Matt Goldberg’s ecstatic review on the site now.

In my interview with the two stars of the film, George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, we discuss the intense preparation for the film, what it was like seeing the film for the first time, their on-screen camaraderie and much more.

Check it out in the player above and below is the official synopsis and final trailer.

Here’s the official synopsis for 1917:

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake’s own brother among them.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

–