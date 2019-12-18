Final ‘1917’ Trailer Shows off Sam Mendes’ Stunning “Single-Take” War Drama

0

1917 is freaking stunning. The new war drama from director Sam Mendes boasts truly extraordinary work from legendary DP Roger Deakins, including a shot so iconically Deakinsy (Deakinsian?) I literally yelped at the splendor of it — that takes you on a relentless and unflinching fight for survival through World War I. Oh, and it’s all shot to look like a single take; a creative decision that’s never as distracting or gimmicky is it sounds thanks to Deakins and Mendes’ impeccable eye for composition, extremely well-hidden cuts, and the emotional impact of never letting you escape the moment the characters are trapped in.

George MacKay (Captain Fantastic) and Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones) star as a pair of British soldiers tasked with a seemingly impossible mission to make their way through war-torn territory and warn a company of soldiers from walking into a deadly German trap. It’s a breathlessly immersive piece of cinema and precision technical craft, but beyond being a marvel of an accomplishment, it’s also emotional and satisfying, with a particularly elegant and understated turn from MacKay.

1917 also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Richard Madden, Colin Firth, Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Daniel Mays (Rogue One), Adrian Scarborough (Christopher Robin), Jamie Parker (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer) and Claire Duburcq. The film hits limited theaters on December 25th before expanding nationwide on January 10th. Watch the new trailer below, or alternatively, don’t and just take my word for it that because this one gives away more than I would have like to know before seeing the movie. Fair warning!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for 1917:

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake’s own brother among them.

How’s 1917 stacking up in the Oscar race? Stay up to date with our Oscar Beat power ranking of the current contenders.