‘1917’ One Shot Challenge Contest Winner Riffs on Roger Deakins with a Single-Take Short

0

A winner has been chosen in the 1917 One Shot Challenge contest, a partnership between NBCUniversal and Ideas United to promote the release of the World War I thriller 1917 from director Sam Mendes. Ohio-based filmmaker Conrad Faraj’s entry “Wedding Runner” was selected by Mendes from a pool of over 100 submissions. A playlist of the finalists can be viewed here, and all of the submissions can be found on YouTube under the hashtag #1917OneShotChallenge.

Aspiring filmmakers were tasked with creating a 2-minute short (including beginning and end credits) consisting of a single, continuous shot. The shorts had to include a minimum of 2 characters, feature at least one exterior and one interior location, and center around the delivery of an urgent message. For his winning entry about a man desperately sprinting to interrupt a wedding before the love of his life gets married, Faraj and a guest will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the premiere of 1917 on December 18. Congrats, Conrad!

You can check out “Wedding Runner” on YouTube, and read Collider’s review of 1917 here. The film opens December 25.