The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 242 – ‘1917’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about 1917. We talk about why it’s one-shot conceit is more than just a “gimmick”, how the film’s technical achievements draw you further into the story, how it differs from other war movies while retaining an anti-war message, our thoughts on director Sam Mendes, the film’s status at the Oscar front-runner, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

